28.12.2022 14:28:19
VoIP-Pal: PTAB Denies Institution Of All Four IPR Petitions Filed By Amazon, T-Mobile
(RTTNews) - VoIP-Pal.com Inc. said the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review filed by Amazon and T-Mobile against the company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. VoIP-Pal is a publicly traded corporation headquartered in Waco, Texas, and owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol.
CEO Emil Malak, said, "We recognize there is still much more work ahead in the new year as we continue our efforts to achieve a fair resolution for our shareholders."
|09.12.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.10.22
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
