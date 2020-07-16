Volaille Giannone is growing

ST-CUTHBERT, QC, July 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Volaille Giannone announces that it reached an agreement regarding the acquisition of the Drummondville Maple Leaf poultry processing plant. The business counts some one hundred employees. The acquisition should be formalized shortly subject to certain closing conditions and customary administrative formalities. This transaction will allow Volaille Giannone, which already owns a major plant in St-Cuthbert (Lanaudière), to increase its production volume by 40%.

The acquisition of the Drummondville facility includes a three-year agreement to maintain Maple Leaf's fresh poultry supply. Volaille Giannone commits to honouring existing supply agreements with poultry producers.

"The agreement is in line with our growth objective and will help slightly increasing our production volume. This transaction will also strengthen our marketing capacities to better meet our customers' needs," said Mr. Bruno Giannone, Vice-President and CEO of Volaille Giannone.

ABOUT VOLAILLE GIANNONE

Founded in 1989, Volaille Giannone is a family business specializing in poultry slaughtering and cutting. It is known for its production methods based on animal welfare, product quality, food safety, and respect for the environment. Volaille Giannone serves both the Quebec and Canadian markets as well as north-eastern United States. The company offers premium-quality products, from fresh and seasoned chicken to vacuum-sealed products. Volaille Giannone employs over 250 people.

SOURCE Volaille Giannone