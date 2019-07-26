|
Volaris Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: 10.1% TRASM Increase and 4.6% Reduction of Unit Cost Excluding Fuel
MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2019.
The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Total operating revenues were Ps.8,329 million for the second quarter, an increase of 33.7% year over year.
- Total ancillary revenues were Ps.2,909 million for the second quarter, an increase of 38.9% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the second quarter reached Ps.514, an increase of 10.3% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 34.9% of the total operating revenues for the second quarter 2019, increasing 1.3 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.
- Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.135.5 cents for the second quarter, an increase of 10.1% year over year.
- Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.124.9 cents for the second quarter, a decrease of 1.2% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.48.9 for the second quarter, an increase of 8.0% year over year.
- Operating expenses excluding fuel, per available seat mile (CASM ex-fuel) reached Ps.74.5 cents for the second quarter, a decrease of 4.6% year over year.
- Operating income was Ps.659 million for the second quarter, an improvement compared with the operating loss of Ps.163 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the second quarter was 7.9%, an improvement in margin of 10.5 percentage points year over year.
- Net income was Ps.119 million (Ps.0.12 per share / US$0.06 per ADS), with a net margin of 1.4% for the second quarter.
- At the close of the second quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.1% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.19.38 per US dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.3 million as a consequence of our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, as result of the adoption of IFRS16.
- Net cash flows provided by operating activities and investing activities were Ps.1,527 million and Ps.171 million, respectively. The cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.571 million, which included Ps.1,582 million of aircraft rental payments, and inflows of Ps.1,500 million, related to the issuance of asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios). The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.74 million, with net cash generation in the second quarter of Ps.1,053 million. As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,124 million.
Resilient Macroeconomics and Domestic Consumer Demand, Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Pressures
- Resilient macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico during the second quarter were stable, with same store sales1 increasing 4.8% year over year; remittances2 increasing 2.5% year over year during April and May 2019; and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) 3 increased 22% in the second quarter year over year.
- Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican General Aviation of Civil Aviation reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 11.2% year over year during April and May of 2019; domestic overall passenger volume increased 10.7%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 3.0%.
- Exchange rate volatility: The Mexican peso appreciated 1.3% year over year against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.37 pesos per US dollar in the second quarter 2018 to Ps.19.12 pesos per US dollar during the second quarter 2019. At the end of the second quarter 2019, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.1% with respect to the exchange rate of the end of the previous quarter. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.3 million as a consequence of our US dollar net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16.
- Higher fuel prices: The average economic fuel cost per gallon increased 8.0% in the second quarter of 2019, year over year, reaching Ps.48.9 per gallon (US$2.6).
Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth
- Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.7 million passengers in the second quarter 2019, an increase of 25.9% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 23.8% year over year. System load factor during the second quarter increased 1.5 percentage points year over year, reaching 87.3%.
- Positive TRASM growth: For the second quarter 2019, TRASM increased 10.1% year over year. During the second quarter 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 21.6% year over year.
- Total ancillary revenue growth: For the second quarter 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 38.9% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger for the second quarter 2019 increased 10.3% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 34.9% of total operating revenue of the second quarter, an increase of 1.3 percentage points year over year.
- New routes: Volaris began operations in five new domestic routes from Chihuahua, Durango and Queretaro and four new international routes from Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix.
The Cost Control Discipline and peso appreciation Offset Fuel Price Pressure
- CASM and CASM ex fuel for the second quarter 2019 reached Ps.124.9 (US$6.5 cents) and Ps.74.5 cents (US$3.9 cents), respectively. This represented decreases of 1.2% and 4.6%, respectively; mainly driven by a tighter cost control discipline and the average exchange rate appreciation of 1.3%; despite the average economic fuel cost per gallon rising 8.0%.
Young and Fuel-efficient Fleet
- During the second quarter 2019, the Company incorporated two aircraft (A320 neo) to its fleet; also during this quarter two redeliveries were registered (A320 ceo). As of June 30, 2019, Volaris' fleet was composed of 78 aircraft (8 A319s, 55 A320s and 15 A321s), with an average age of 4.8 years. At the end of the second quarter 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats, 76% of which were in sharklet-equipped aircraft, and 24% were NEO.
Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity
- Net cash flows provided by operating activities and investing activities were Ps.1,527 million and Ps.171 million, respectively. The cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.571 million, which included Ps.1,582 million of aircraft rental payments, and inflows of Ps.1,500 million, related to the issuance of asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios).The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.74 million, while the net cash generation in the second quarter was Ps.1,053 million. As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,124 million, representing 29.8% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.4,050 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.4,095 million.
Transition to IFRS 16
- The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1st, 2019, using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1st, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings. The full disclosure and the estimated unaudited figures of this initial adoption are included in the Company´s 2018 annual report.
- This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with recast, estimated unaudited 2018 figures with the IFRS 16 adoption effects. These figures were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K reported during the year ended as of December 31, 2018.
- Starting on March 25, 2019, the Company established a hedge on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. The non-material impact of this hedge resulting from the second quarter 2019, has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.
- Additionally, on the same date, the Company established a hedge on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. The non-material impact of this hedge, resulting from the second quarter 2019, has been presented as part of the total fuel expense.
Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.
About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 194 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 403 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com
Forward-looking Statements:
Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "may," "continue," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Variance
(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)
(US Dollars)*
(%)
Total operating revenues (millions)
435
8,329
6,230
33.7%
Total operating expenses (millions)
400
7,670
6,393
20.0%
EBIT (millions)
34
659
(163)
NA
EBIT margin
7.9%
7.9%
(2.6%)
10.5 pp
Depreciation and amortization
70
1,335
1,135
17.6%
Aircraft and engine rent expense
16
316
105
>100%
Net income (loss) (millions)
6
119
(1,766)
NA
Net income (loss) margin
1.4%
1.4%
(28.4%)
29.8 pp
Income (loss) per share:
Basic (pesos)
0.01
0.12
(1.75)
NA
Diluted (pesos)
0.01
0.12
(1.75)
NA
Income (loss) per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
0.06
1.18
(17.46)
NA
Diluted (pesos)
0.06
1.18
(17.46)
NA
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Diluted
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
-
6,154
5,060
21.6%
Domestic
-
4,250
3,488
21.8%
International
-
1,904
1,572
21.1%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
-
5,370
4,337
23.8%
Domestic
-
3,812
3,095
23.2%
International
-
1,558
1,242
25.4%
Load factor (2)
-
87.3%
85.8%
1.5 pp
Domestic
-
89.7%
88.7%
1.0 pp
International
-
81.9%
79.1%
2.8 pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5)
7.1
135.5
123.1
10.1%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)
26.8
514
466
10.3%
Total operating revenue per passenger (5)
76.9
1,475
1,387
6.3%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)
6.5
124.9
126.3
(1.2%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5)
-
6.5
6.5
(0.1%)
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)
3.9
74.5
78.0
(4.6%)
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5)
-
3.9
4.0
(3.3%)
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
5,654
4,491
25.9%
Departures (1)
-
34,848
28,497
22.3%
Block hours (1)
-
87,686
77,263
13.5%
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
-
63.4
54.0
17.4%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon
2.6
48.9
45.3
8.0%
Aircraft at end of period
-
78
70
11.4%
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
-
13.1
13.2
(0.9%)
Average exchange rate
-
19.12
19.37
(1.3%)
End of period exchange rate
-
19.17
19.86
(3.5%)
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) Includes schedule + charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period
(2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues"
(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2018
Variance
(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)
(US Dollars)*
(%)
Total operating revenues (millions)
810
15,522
12,080
28.5%
Total operating expenses (millions)
774
14,836
12,788
16.0%
EBIT (millions)
36
685
(708)
NA
EBIT margin
4.4%
4.4%
(5.9%)
10.3 pp
Depreciation and amortization
137
2,627
2,207
19.1%
Aircraft and engine rent expense
28
543
422
28.6%
Net income (loss) (millions)
33
639
(1,305)
NA
Net income margin
4.1%
4.1%
(10.8%)
14.9 pp
Income (loss) per share:
Basic (pesos)
0.03
0.63
(1.29)
NA
Diluted (pesos)
0.03
0.63
(1.29)
NA
Income (loss) per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
0.33
6.31
(12.90)
NA
Diluted (pesos)
0.33
6.31
(12.90)
NA
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Diluted
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
-
11,858
10,115
17.2%
Domestic
-
8,221
6,935
18.6%
International
-
3,637
3,180
14.3%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
-
10,114
8,491
19.1%
Domestic
-
7,198
5,996
20.0%
International
-
2,916
2,495
16.9%
Load factor (2)
-
85.3%
84.0%
1.3 pp
Domestic
-
87.6%
86.5%
1.1 pp
International
-
80.3%
78.5%
1.8 pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5)
6.8
131.0
119.4
9.7%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)
26.9
515.4
463.6
11.2%
Total operating revenue per passenger (5)
76.3
1,463
1,380
6.0%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)
6.5
125.2
126.4
(0.9%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5)
-
6.5
6.6
(1.5%)
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)
4.0
76.5
80.8
(5.3%)
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5)
-
4.0
4.2
(5.8%)
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
10,617
8,754
21.3%
Departures (1)
-
67,046
56,685
18.3%
Block hours (1)
-
170,534
154,507
10.4%
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
-
121.7
108.2
12.4%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon
2.5
47.5
42.7
11.4%
Aircraft at end of period
-
78
70
11.4%
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
-
12.9
13.2
(2.3%)
Average exchange rate
-
19.17
19.07
0.5%
End of period exchange rate
-
19.17
19.86
(3.5%)
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) Includes schedule + charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period
(2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues"
(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months
ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Variance
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars) *
(%)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
419
8,038
5,990
34.2%
Fare revenues
283
5,431
4,137
31.3%
Other passenger revenues (1)
136
2,607
1,853
40.6%
Non-passenger revenues
16
302
240
25.6%
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
13
250
187
33.5%
Cargo
3
52
53
(2.5%)
Non-derivatives financial instruments
(1)
(11)
-
NA
Total operating revenues
435
8,329
6,230
33.7%
Other operating income
(6)
(123)
(231)
(46.7%)
Total fuel expense, net (2)
161
3,087
2,445
26.3%
Depreciation and amortization
70
1,335
1,135
17.6%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
62
1,188
1,149
3.4%
Salaries and benefits
46
887
750
18.4%
Maintenance expenses
19
369
376
(1.7%)
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
18
350
382
(8.3%)
Aircraft and engine rent expense
16
316
105
>100%
Other operating expenses
14
260
283
(8.1%)
Operating expenses
400
7,670
6,393
20.0%
Operating income (loss)
34
659
(163)
NA
Finance income
3
54
37
45.9%
Finance cost
(27)
(520)
(443)
17.4%
Exchange gain (loss), net
-
3
(1,926)
NA
Comprehensive financing result
(24)
(462)
(2,332)
(80.2%)
Income (loss) before income tax
10
197
(2,495)
NA
Income tax (expense) benefit
(4)
(78)
728
NA
Net income (loss)
6
119
(1,766)
NA
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) 2Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.61 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
(2) 2Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.14 million
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Six months
ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2018
Variance
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars) *
(%)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
783
15,015
11,600
29.4%
Fare revenues
525
10,061
8,022
25.4%
Other passenger revenues (1)
258
4,954
3,578
38.5%
Non-passenger revenues
27
518
481
7.8%
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
21
404
379
6.6%
Cargo
6
114
101
12.1%
Non-derivatives financial instruments
(1)
(11)
-
NA
Total operating revenues
810
15,522
12,080
28.5%
Other operating income
(6)
(123)
(232)
(46.8%)
Total fuel expense, net (2)
301
5,770
4,620
24.9%
Depreciation and amortization
137
2,627
2,207
19.1%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
126
2,420
2,273
6.5%
Salaries and benefits
91
1,739
1,496
16.2%
Maintenance expenses
38
723
722
0.1%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
32
621
739
(15.9%)
Aircraft and engine rent expense
28
543
422
28.6%
Other operating expenses
27
516
541
(4.6%)
Operating expenses
774
14,836
12,788
16.0%
Operating income (loss)
36
685
(708)
NA
Finance income
5
92
71
29.9%
Finance cost
(53)
(1,023)
(838)
22.0%
Exchange gain (loss), net
60
1,157
(362)
NA
Comprehensive financing result
12
227
(1,129)
NA
Income (loss) before income tax
48
912
(1,837)
NA
Income tax (expense) benefit
(14)
(274)
532
NA
Net income (loss)
33
639
(1,305)
NA
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) June YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.138 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
(2) June YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.14 million
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger
The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2019
(US Dollars)*
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Variance
(%)
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Other passenger revenues (1)
136
2,607
1,853
40.6%
Non-passenger revenues (1)
16
302
240
25.6%
Total ancillary revenues
152
2,909
2,093
38.9%
Booked passengers (thousands)
-
5,654
4,491
25.9%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
26.8
514
466
10.3%
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) 2Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.61 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
The following table shows the first one half of the year additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2019
(US Dollars)*
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2018
Variance
(%)
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Other passenger revenues (1)
258
4,954
3,578
38.5%
Non-passenger revenues (1)
27
518
481
7.8%
Total ancillary revenues
285
5,472
4,059
34.8%
Booked passengers (thousands)
-
10,617
8,754
21.3%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
26.9
515
464
11.2%
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) June YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.138 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
June 30, 2019 Unaudited
June 30, 2019 Unaudited
December 31, 2018
(US Dollars)*
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
424
8,124
5,863
Accounts receivable
111
2,123
1,467
Inventories
15
294
297
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
49
939
443
Financial instruments
5
92
62
Guarantee deposits
39
743
791
Total current assets
642
12,314
8,923
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
305
5,840
5,782
Right of use assets
1,691
32,416
31,986
Intangible assets, net
9
170
179
Deferred income taxes
141
2,709
2,864
Guarantee deposits
344
6,598
6,337
Other assets
7
142
155
Other accounts receivable
6
120
74
Total non-current assets
2,504
47,995
47,378
Total assets
3,146
60,309
56,301
Liabilities
Unearned transportation revenue
220
4,226
2,439
Accounts payable
79
1,506
1,103
Accrued liabilities
138
2,644
2,318
Lease liabilities
236
4,517
4,970
Other taxes and fees payable
138
2,647
1,932
Income taxes payable
-
1
4
Financial instruments
-
-
123
Financial debt
86
1,648
1,212
Other liabilities
10
200
26
Total short-term liabilities
907
17,389
14,127
Financial debt
127
2,426
2,311
Accrued liabilities
6
123
137
Lease liabilities
1,806
34,625
34,586
Other liabilities
20
386
328
Employee benefits
1
21
18
Deferred income taxes
65
1,244
1,096
Total long-term liabilities
2,025
38,825
38,476
Total liabilities
2,933
56,214
52,603
Equity
Capital stock
155
2,974
2,974
Treasury shares
(6)
(122)
(123)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
-
Legal reserve
15
291
291
Additional paid-in capital
95
1,822
1,837
Retained earnings
(30)
(570)
(1,208)
Accumulated other comprehensive losses(1)
(16)
(300)
(73)
Total equity
213
4,095
3,698
Total liabilities and equity
3,146
60,309
56,301
Total shares outstanding fully diluted
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) As of June 30, 2019, the figures include a benefit of Ps.345 million from non-derivatives financial instruments
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
Three months
Ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars)*
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
80
1,527
913
Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities
9
171
(348)
Net cash flow used in financing activities**
(30)
(571) (1)
(1,610)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
59
1,127
(1,045)
Net foreign exchange differences
(4)
(74)
499
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
369
7,071
7,317
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
424
8,124
6,771
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.1,582 million and Ps.1,406 million for the three months ended period June 30, 2019 and, 2018, respectively
1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciaries)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
Six months
ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars)*
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
274
5,257
3,317
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(11)
(208)
(661)
Net cash flow used in financing activities**
(138)
(2,633) (1)
(2,856)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
126
2,416
(201)
Net foreign exchange differences
(8)
(155)
21
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
306
5,863
6,951
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
424
8,124
6,771
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.3,130 million and Ps.2,717 million for the six months ended period June 30, 2019 and, 2018, respectively
(1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciaries)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
The following table shows estimated and adjusted balances after the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. These recast amounts were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended December 31, 2018.
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Three months ended March 31, 2018
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Full Year 2018
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
5,610
5,990
7,138
7,643
26,381
Fare revenues
3,886
4,137
5,096
5,370
18,488
Other passenger revenues (1)
1,724
1,853
2,042
2,273
7,892
Non-passenger revenues
240
240
179
265
924
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
192
187
124
194
697
Cargo
49
53
55
71
227
Total operating revenues
5,850
6,230
7,317
7,908
27,305
Other operating income
(1)
(231)
(243)
(147)
(622)
Fuel
2,175
2,445
2,631
2,885
10,135
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
1,124
1,149
1,149
1,157
4,579
Depreciation and amortization
1,071
1,136
1,162
1,256
4,625
Salaries and benefits
746
750
834
795
3,125
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
357
382
340
422
1,501
Maintenance expenses
346
376
388
387
1,499
Aircraft and engine rent expense
317
105
215
55
692
Other operating expenses
258
283
239
277
1,058
Operating expenses
6,395
6,395
6,715
7,087
26,592
Operating (loss) income
(545)
(165)
602
821
713
Operating margin
(9.3%)
(2.6%)
8.2%
10.4%
2.6%
Finance income
34
37
37
45
153
Finance cost
(395)
(439)
(487)
(478)
(1,798)
Exchange gain (loss), net
1,564
(1,926)
1,395
(1,137)
(106)
Comprehensive financing result
1,202
(2,328)
945
(1,570)
(1,751)
Income (loss) before income tax
658
(2,493)
1,547
(749)
1,038
Income tax (expense) benefit
(196)
728
(442)
187
277
Net income (loss)
461
(1,765)
1,105
(562)
(761)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic (pesos)
0.46
(1.74)
1.09
(0.56)
(0.75)
Diluted (pesos)
0.46
(1.74)
1.09
(0.56)
(0.75)
Earnings (loss) per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
4.56
(17.44)
10.92
(5.55)
(7.52)
Diluted (pesos)
4.56
(17.44)
10.92
(5.55)
(7.52)
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
The following table shows quarterly estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the statements of operations for 2018.
Unaudited
Full Year 2018 (Reported)
Three months ended March 31, 2018
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Full Year 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
26,381
-
-
-
-
26,381
Fare revenues
18,488
-
-
-
-
18,488
Other passenger revenues (1)
7,892
-
-
-
-
7,892
Non-passenger revenues
924
-
-
-
-
924
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
227
-
-
-
-
227
Cargo
697
-
-
-
-
697
Total operating revenues
27,305
-
-
-
-
27,305
Other operating income
(622)
-
-
-
-
(622)
Fuel
10,135
-
-
-
-
10,135
Aircraft and engine rent expense
6,315
(1,278)
(1,400)
(1,378)
(1,567)
692
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
4,583
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
4,579
Salaries and benefits
3,125
-
-
-
-
3,125
Maintenance expenses
1,518
(4)
(5)
(5)
(5)
1,499
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
1,501
-
-
-
-
1,501
Other operating expenses
1,130
(17)
(18)
(18)
(19)
1,058
Depreciation and amortization
501
939
1,012
1,047
1,126
4,625
Operating expenses
28,186
(361)
(412)
(355)
(466)
26,592
Operating (loss) income
(881)
361
412
355
466
713
Operating margin
(3.2%)
2.6%
Finance income
153
-
-
-
-
153
Finance cost
(120)
(361)
(408)
(423)
(486)
(1,798)
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(72)
2,255
(2,581)
1,814
(1,521)
(106)
Comprehensive financing result
(40)
1,894
(2,989)
1,391
(2,007)
(1,751)
(Loss) income before income tax
(921)
2,255
(2,577)
1,746
(1,541)
(1,038)
Income tax benefit (expense)
238
(676)
775
(523)
463
277
Net (loss) income
(683)
1,579
(1,802)
1,223
(1,078)
(761)
Basic (loss) earnings per share
(0.67)
1.56
(1.78)
1.21
(1.07)
(0.75)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
(0.67)
1.56
(1.78)
1.21
(1.07)
(0.75)
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
The following table shows unaudited balances before the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018.
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Three months ended March 31, 2018
(Reported)
Three months ended June 30, 2018
(Reported)
Three months ended September 30, 2018
(Reported)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
(Reported)
Full Year 2018
(Reported)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
5,610
5,990
7,138
7,643
26,381
Fare revenues
3,886
4,137
5,096
5,370
18,489
Other passenger revenues (1)
1,724
1,853
2,042
2,273
7,892
Non-passenger revenues
240
240
179
265
924
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
192
187
124
194
697
Cargo
49
53
55
71
227
Total operating revenues
5,850
6,230
7,316
7,909
27,305
Other operating income
(1)
(231)
(243)
(147)
(622)
Fuel
2,175
2,445
2,631
2,885
10,135
Aircraft and engine rent expense
1,596
1,504
1,593
1,622
6,315
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
1,125
1,150
1,150
1,158
4,583
Salaries and benefits
746
750
834
795
3,125
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
357
382
340
422
1,501
Maintenance expenses
351
381
393
392
1,518
Other operating expenses
274
301
257
297
1,130
Depreciation and amortization
132
124
115
130
501
Operating expenses
6,757
6,805
7,070
7,554
28,186
Operating (loss) income
(906)
(575)
246
355
(881)
Operating margin
(15.5%)
(9.2%)
3.4%
4.5%
(3.2%)
Finance income
34
37
37
45
153
Finance cost
(34)
(31)
(64)
8
(120)
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(691)
653
(419)
384
(73)
Comprehensive financing result
(691)
660
(446)
437
(40)
(Loss) income before income tax
(1,597)
85
(200)
792
(921)
Income tax benefit (expense)
479
(47)
81
(276)
238
Net (loss) income
(1,118)
38
(119)
516
(683)
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic (pesos)
(1.10)
0.04
(0.12)
0.51
(0.67)
Diluted (pesos)
(1.10)
0.04
(0.12)
0.51
(0.67)
(Loss) earnings per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
(11.05)
0.38
(1.18)
5.10
(6.75)
Diluted (pesos)
(11.05)
0.38
(1.18)
5.10
(6.75)
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
The following table shows estimated annual adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2018.
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
December 31, 2018
(Reported)
IFRS 16
Adjustments
December 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,863
-
5,863
Accounts receivable
1,467
-
1,467
Inventories
297
-
297
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
710
(267)
443
Financial instruments
62
-
62
Guarantee deposits
791
-
791
Total current assets
9,190
(267)
8,923
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
5,782
-
5,782
Right of use assets
-
31,986
31,986
Intangible assets, net
179
-
179
Deferred income taxes
593
2,271
2,864
Guarantee deposits
6,337
-
6,337
Other assets
155
-
155
Other accounts receivable
74
-
74
Total non-current assets
13,121
34,257
47,378
Total assets
22,311
33,990
56,301
Liabilities
Unearned transportation revenue
2,439
-
2,439
Accounts payable
1,103
-
1,103
Accrued liabilities
2,318
-
2,318
Lease liabilities
-
4,970
4,970
Other taxes and fees payable
1,932
-
1,932
Income taxes payable
4
-
4
Financial instruments
123
-
123
Financial debt
1,212
-
1,212
Other liabilities
118
(92)
26
Total short-term liabilities
9,249
4,878
14,127
Financial debt
2,311
-
2,311
Accrued liabilities
137
-
137
Lease liabilities
-
34,586
34,586
Other liabilities
328
-
328
Employee benefits
18
-
18
Deferred income taxes
1,096
-
1,096
Total long-term liabilities
3,890
34,586
38,476
Total liabilities
13,139
39,464
52,603
Equity
Capital stock
2,974
-
2,974
Treasury shares
(123)
-
(123)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
-
Legal reserve
291
-
291
Additional paid-in capital
1,837
-
1,837
Retained earnings
4,266
(5,474)
(1,208)
Accumulated other comprehensive losses
(73)
-
(73)
Total equity
9,172
(5,474)
3,698
Total liabilities and equity
22,311
33,990
56,301
Total shares outstanding fully diluted
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
The following table shows second quarter estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2018
(Reported)
Adjustments
Three months ended June 30, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Net cash flow (used in) provided by operating activities
(493)
1,406
913
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(348)
-
(348)
Net cash flow used in financing activities
(204)
(1,406)
(1,610)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,045)
-
(1,045)
Net foreign exchange differences
499
-
499
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,317
-
7,317
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
6,771
-
6,771
The following table shows the first one half of the year estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2018
(Reported)
Adjustments
Six months ended June 30, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
599
2,717
3,317
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(661)
-
(661)
Net cash flow used in financing activities
(139)
(2,717)
(2,856)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(201)
-
(201)
Net foreign exchange differences
21
-
21
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,951
-
6,951
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
6,771
-
6,771
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-10-1-trasm-increase-and-4-6-reduction-of-unit-cost-excluding-fuel-300891567.html
