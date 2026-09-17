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WKN DE: A3DE22 / ISIN: US74349W1045

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17.09.2026 15:46:55

Volato Group Appoints Chris Ensey As CEO; Merges With Alignment At Around $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Volato Group, Inc. (SOAR) announced that it has appointed Chris Ensey as Chief Executive Office, effective September 11.

The appointment follows the closing of the company's merger with Alignment Engine Inc. In connection with the merger, Alignment Engine was valued at approximately $500 million, and the merger marks the company's entry into AI infrastructure, combining Alignment Engine's powered industrial campus in Ohio with Volato's publicly traded platform.

Ensey has been CEO of Alignment Engine since early 2023 and was also an early investor in the company. With nearly 20 years of experience in secure computing and digital infrastructure, he aims to build the next generation of U.S. AI infrastructure as productive industrial campuses that support local communities and supply chains. He also sees computing capacity as secure, sovereign infrastructure that enterprises can trust with sensitive data.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.74 percent lower at $0.1848.

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