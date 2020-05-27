Volition Announces Cameron Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer Invited as Presenter at Maxim's COVID-19 Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Reynolds has been invited to present at The Role of Cell Therapy and Clarity on Testing Conference organised by the Maxim Group.

Event Details: Wednesday, May 27, 10am-2pm U.S. Eastern Time

10am Introduction

10:15am Panel Session: Cell therapy for ARDS - When Remdesivir is not enough

12pm Panel Session: Testing & Susceptibility - Clearing the Air (Volition presenting)

About Maxim's Virtual Conference

This iteration of Maxim's ongoing M-Vest Infectious Disease Virtual Conference Series focuses in on two key areas related to the ongoing pandemic; cell-based therapies and testing. Please contact Soraya Dorce (sdorce@maximgrp.com) or visit M-Vest for more information and to register for the conference.

The Science Behind Nu.QTM and COVID-19

White blood cells help protect the body against infection. White cells engulf invading viruses and bacteria and produce antibodies against them. In addition, white cells also eject chromatin material out of the cell to form NETs which catch and trap invading viruses. In a respiratory infection, white cells migrate to the lungs to protect them from the virus. However, SARS and pneumonia are associated with an inappropriate hyperimmune response to the virus involving massive ejection of NETs into the blood by white blood cells which is highly damaging to the lungs. The ejected NETs material is made up of nucleosomes which can be detected in minute quantities using Volition's Nu.QTM nucleosome assays. Volition is now testing this clinically to determine whether elevated NETs levels in the blood are predictive of complications arising from viral infection such as COVID-19.

A proof of concept study involving 34 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 positive subjects and 50 control subjects revealed that nucleosomes were highly elevated in the PCR positive subjects.

assay of 98.7% for PCR positive COVID versus control subjects with a sensitivity of 100% at 94% specificity. A second Nu.Q TM assay also showed promising results with an AUC of 86.2%.

assay also showed promising results with an AUC of 86.2%. Volition plans to utilise results of this trial and other ongoing studies to further its aim of developing a clinically useful product to help in the battle against the COVID-19 global pandemic and potentially other diseases.

Volition has not yet successfully developed a triage test for COVID-19 and is in investigational stages only.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website volition.com or connect with us via:

Media / Investor Contacts

Louise Batchelor, Volition mediarelations@volition.com +44 (0)7557 774620 Scott Powell, Volition investorrelations@volition.com +1 (646) 650 1351 Jen Lewis, Pegasus jen.lewis@thisispegasus.co.uk +44 (0)7809 867943 Joseph Green, Edison Advisors jgreen@edisongroup.com +1 (646) 653 7030

Safe Harbor Statement

