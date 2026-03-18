VolitionRx Shares Surge 38% On Cancer DNA Breakthrough Announcement

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares jumped 37.59 percent to $0.2628, gaining $0.0718 on Wednesday, after the company announced what it described as a scientific breakthrough in liquid biopsy technology.

The stock is currently trading at $0.2628 compared with its previous close of $0.1900. Shares opened at $0.2889 and traded between $0.2524 and $0.3029 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 203.45 million shares, far above the average volume of about 2.02 million shares.

Volition said it is the first company to demonstrate isolation and analysis of more than 99 percent pure circulating tumor-derived DNA, or ctDNA, from blood plasma, overcoming a major challenge in cancer testing where most circulating DNA comes from healthy cells.

The company also submitted an updated manuscript detailing a two-step method combining physical enrichment and bioinformatic filtering to isolate virtually pure tumor DNA for liquid biopsy applications.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.1700 to $0.9400.