|
20.10.2022 14:43:53
VolitionRx Signs Global Supply Deal For Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test
(RTTNews) - VOLITIONRX LTD (VNRX), a life science firm company, said on Thursday that it has signed a global supply deal with an undisclosed party to distribute its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test for cancer indications in animals.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Volition expects that the deal will support to screen those senior dogs aged over 7 years and breeds at risk of cancer from four years and above.
There are around 84 million pet dogs in the U.S. and just under half of the dogs will have at least one veterinary care visit per annum. Volition's Nu.Q Vet Cancer test detected 76 percent of systemic cancers, including lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, and histiocytic sarcoma at 97 percent specificity versus control.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VolitionRX Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.22
|Ausblick: VolitionRX veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.11.21
|VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
09.08.21
|Ausblick: VolitionRX stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.20
|Ausblick: VolitionRX verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)