23.01.2020 03:01:55

Volkswagen, Aeris Form JV To Develop Connected-car Technology

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group of America and "Internet of things" solutions firm Aeris have formed Ventic LLC, a new joint venture to develop and operate connected vehicle platform technologies.

The joint venture, 51% owned by Volkswagen and 49% owned by Aeris, will focus on Volkswagen brand vehicles in North America, starting with the launch of the next generation Car-Net in most MY20 vehicles.

"Our connectivity platform expands beyond remote services and vehicle safety and security. This platform has inherent flexibility which enables new business models through third-party integration and is foundational for V2X communications," said Abdallah Shanti, Global CIO, Volkswagen Brand, and Member of the Board, Ventic LLC.

