|
23.02.2022 02:00:27
Volkswagen Deep in Talks to Hit the Gas on Porsche IPO
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.After a week of headlines devoted to a flaming cargo ship stocked with $155 million of Volkswagen vehicles on it, the German auto manufacturer deserved a wheel-good story.And on Tuesday, Volkswagen's positive news arrived. The company is seriously exploring an initial public offering of its highly profitable Porsche line, in what would be one of the biggest IPOs in both the auto sector and in Germany.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!