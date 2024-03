Volkswagen Expects Slower Growth In 2024; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) announced on Friday that it expects slower growth in 2024 due to weak economic conditions and intense competition.

The company estimates sales growth by 5 percent in 2024 by continuous investment in electrification and digitalization of product range.

Volkswagen estimates an operating margin of 7 percent to 7.5 percent in 2024.

Currently, Volkswagen's stock is falling 3.94 percent, to $15.07 on the Other OTC.