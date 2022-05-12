Volkswagen Group To Launch All-electric Pick-up And Rugged SUV In US

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) has announced plans to launch an all-electric pick-up and rugged SUV in the U.S.

The German company will be relaunching the Scout brand as an American-based electric off-road SUV and pickup company, after receiving approval from the board.

According to Volkswagen, the vehicles will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S. for American customers.

The company plans to unveil the first prototypes next year, and production is scheduled to start in 2026. The electrified Scout brand will be built upon a new technical platform concept which brings new pickup and RUV credibility beyond the existing Volkswagen Group portfolio.

Herbert Diess, CEO Volkswagen AG: "After Volkswagen's successful turnaround in the U.S., we are now taking the opportunity to further strengthen our position in one of the most significant growth markets for EVs. Electrification provides a historic opportunity to enter the highly attractive pick-up and R-SUV segment as a Group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the U.S. market."

Scouts were previously sold by International Harvester from 1961 to 1980. Volkswagen currently holds the rights to the brand after its acquisition of Navistar, which is the successor of International Harvester.

Arno Antlitz, CFO Volkswagen AG: "The company we will establish this year will be a separate unit and brand within the Volkswagen Group to be managed independently. This aligns with the new Group steering model - small units that act agilely and have access to our tech platforms to leverage synergies."