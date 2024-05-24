|
24.05.2024 13:55:28
Volkswagen In Talks To Partner On Production Of Cars In India: Reuters
(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VWAGY.PK) is in concrete talks to partner on production of cars in India, Reuters reported citing Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz.
According to him, the Indian market has clear potential, though its difficult to make money there due to demand for less expensive, entry-level cars with lower profit margins.
"I think we shouldn't underestimate the potential in India in terms of a market ... and in terms of regulatory uncertainty between the U.S. and China," he said.
The company currently operates two factories in India, which accounted for about 1 percent of its global deliveries last year, with 101,553 vehicle deliveries.
Earlier, Skoda, a Volkswagen brand, announced plans to design and manufacture an all-new compact sports utility vehicle for the Indian market in the first half of 2025.
Volkswagen in February signed a supply deal with Indian automaker Mahindra on the use of key electric components of the German company's open platform for electric vehicles.
As per the report, Volkswagen's brands aim for a 5 percent share of the Indian car market by 2030.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.