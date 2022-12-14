|
14.12.2022 12:41:26
Volkswagen Names New Heads For Quality And Design Divisions
(RTTNews) - German auto giant Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Wednesday announced the appointment of new heads for its key quality and design divisions as part of restructuring the two cross-brand functions.
Michael Neumayer will assume leadership of Volkswagen's Quality Management division while retaining his position as Head of Quality at Audi. He will replace Frank Welsch, who is retiring after nearly 30 years of service in the company.
Further, Michael Mauer will become Head of Group Design while also retaining his position of Head of Design at the Porsche brand. He will replace Klaus Zyciora who is leaving the company to pursue tasks outside the Group.
Both appointments are with effect from January 1, 2023.
With the changes, the company targets a closer connection to the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi and Porsche main brands. It is also expected that the new structure would facilitate clearer priority setting and faster implementation.
Following the recent restructuring, production and procurement are handling by the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, sales and quality by Audi and design and development by Porsche. The primary jobs of the Group function will be to coordinate activities and tap synergies.
CEO Oliver Blume said, "Excellent quality and iconic design have always been USPs of the Volkswagen Group and its brands. Managing these key functions via the brands will allow us to intensify our customer focus."
