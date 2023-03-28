Volkswagen Restructures Sustainability Unit; Names Dirk Voeste Chief Sustainability Officer

(RTTNews) - German auto giant Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Tuesday said it is restructuring its Sustainability unit, and appointed Dirk Voeste as the new Chief Sustainability Officer with effect from April 1.

Voeste succeeds Ralf Pfitzner, who after five years in the post is leaving the company on his own request to pursue new challenges outside the Group.

In his new role, Voeste will report to Gernot Döllner, Head of Group Strategy and General Secretariat.

Volkswagen further said it is also realigning the independent Sustainability Council with a focus on digital and sustainable transformation.

Volkswagen noted that Voeste, who has over 20 years of experience in corporate sustainability, will restructure the Sustainability department and ensure its management across brands and regions.

CEO Oliver Blume said, "Climate change is one of the major challenges of our time. This is the reason we are continuously advancing the transformation of the Volkswagen Group and taking a holistic approach to sustainability, embracing economic, environmental and social aspects. We are setting ambitious ESG goals across our brands and divisions within the framework of our 10-point plan."