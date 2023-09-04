Volkswagen Taps New Profit Pools; To Invest In Bike Mobility Services

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE), at IAA Mobility 2023, said it has made decisive progress in its four technology platforms. The company also is finding additional profit pools as part of its transformation from legacy automaker to integrated mobility provider.

The company further announced planned investment by Volkswagen Financial Services in Bike Mobility Services or BMS, a unit of Pon from the Netherlands. Volkswagen expects to significantly expand its bike leasing business worldwide as an additional profit pool, with a focus on Europe and the USA.

At the press conference at IAA Mobility in Munich, CEO Oliver Blume said, "We are making good progress. And faster than planned. We have reached numerous milestones, set important strategic directions and achieved joint successes. We are systematically driving forward the transformation along our ten-point plan and consistently developing further attractive profit pools in the area of sustainable mobility."

The company said it has made decisive progress in each of four technology platforms, such as architecture, battery & charging, software and mobility.

Volkswagen said it is continuously improving Modular Electric Drive Matrix or MEB platform and offering more performance and functionality in all customer-relevant areas to meet the rapidly advancing development in sustainable all-electric mobility.

From 2025, the company plans to launch the enhanced MEB+ platform with a further increase in range and efficiency of around 10 percent.

One year earlier, in 2024, Volkswagen's second electric platform, the Premium Platform Electric or PPE, will be launched. The PPE is being jointly developed by Audi and Porsche, and features a powerful and efficient electric drivetrain with a range of over 600 kilometers.

In the medium term, Volkswagen Group will switch to the Scalable Systems Platform or SSP as a single future backbone with integrated electric and electronics architecture. According to the firm, more than 40 million vehicles across all brands and segments are to be built on the SSP. Investment and R&D costs are expected to be reduced by around 30 percent on SSP compared to MEB.

Volkswagen Group further said it is now in well advanced talks with India's Mahindra as another important cooperation partner. Mahindra wants to use key MEB components such as the e-drive and the unified cells for its models.

Volkswagen also said it is integrating the development and production of battery cells into its value chain with PowerCo, aiming to keep a significant part of the value creation of a fully electric vehicle within the company.

Volkswagen also presented about its new mobility platform being set up together with Europcar. It will cover all mobility needs, from hourly rental offers to leasing for several years. Following a successful pilot project in Vienna, the platform is now to be rolled out successively in Germany and Europe. The company said it is tapping into a fast-growing profit pool with an expected global market size of around 100 billion Euro in 2030.