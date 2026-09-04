Volkswagen Unveils Future Plan 2030; Targets 50,000 Job Cuts, 9% Margin, 3-figure Bln Investment

(RTTNews) - German automotive major Volkswagen AG (VLKAF.PK, VOW.DE) announced its transformation program 'Future Plan 2030' with 12 initiatives, aiming for more resilient and competitive operations under demanding market conditions.

As part of the program, the company plans a Group-wide workforce adjustment of around 50,000 positions, including management roles.

As market conditions evolve, the company also plans for annual sales of 9 million vehicles, and an operating margin of 9 percent by 2030, which corresponds to an operating result of approximately 31 billion euros.

The company projects 37 billion euros in overhead costs and targets 135 billion euros for capital expenditure and research and development in the planning period 2027 to 2031.

In addition, the firm said it will invest a three-figure billion sum over the coming years, to make its iconic brands even more attractive, stronger and more competitive.

By 2035, Volkswagen Group plans to streamline its model portfolio by around 50 percent and reduce its offering complexity by around 75 percent.

Separately, Volkswagen AG announced the appointment of Erika Rasch to the Group Board of Management effective October 1, 2026. She also takes on the role of Labor Director, with responsibility for Human Resources.

Further, Marianne Heiß has been appointed by court order to serve as a Supervisory Board member for Volkswagen AG until the next Annual General Meeting, effective forthwith.