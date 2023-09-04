|
Volkswagen Unveils The ID.GTI: An Electrifying Hot Hatch
(RTTNews) - Volkswagen has electrified its iconic GTI lineup with the introduction of the ID.GTI concept, blending sportiness with intelligent design. This electric hot hatch draws inspiration from the original GTI, setting the stage for a new era of compact, high-performance EVs.
Compared to the current Golf GTI, the ID.GTI is shorter yet taller, offering more interior space. Built on the same platform as the ID.2all compact, it boasts distinctive features such as 20-inch wheels, spoilers, a honeycomb grille, striped graphics, and LED fog lights.
While exact performance details are pending, the ID.GTI is expected to surpass the ID.2all's 223HP motor, sprinting from 0 to 62MPH in under seven seconds. Its electric powertrain promises an impressive range, likely exceeding the ID.2all's 280-mile estimate, and a higher top speed.
Volkswagen has confirmed the inclusion of an electronically-controlled front-axle differential lock, a feature known to Golf GTI enthusiasts. What sets it apart is its adaptability, benefiting from the electric powertrain's flexibility for precise traction control. The low center of gravity, thanks to the strategically placed battery, promises exceptional handling dynamics.
Inside, the ID.GTI concept features tartan sport seats, a driver selector, an upgraded steering wheel, and a 10.9-inch instrument cluster paired with a 12.9-inch infotainment system. An augmented reality (AR) head-up display projects vital information for both driver and passenger, while a special GTI button activates a red lighting scheme for added flair.
Volkswagen has committed to bringing the ID.GTI concept to production, though specific release dates and pricing remain undisclosed. It's reasonable to expect the ID.GTI to launch alongside the ID.2all, slated for a 2025 release with an affordable price tag under $30,000. This move not only expands Volkswagen's EV portfolio but also redefines the future of compact electric performance vehicles.
