Volly Bolsters Marketing Automation Platform With Addition of Digital Insurance Marketplace Provider Covered Insurance Solutions

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based Marketing Automation, CRM and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, is excited to announce the addition of a new client to its Marketing Automation platform: Covered Insurance Solutions (Covered).

Covered is a digital insurance marketplace that gives homebuyers the ability to purchase and renew homeowners insurance in a simple, streamlined interface. Working through direct implementations with mortgage lenders and servicers, Covered provides their new and existing homeowners with multiple unbiased insurance quotes from top-rated local and national insurance carriers.

For borrowers, Covered removes stress from a traditionally challenging but necessary process. Those on the loan origination side benefit from a reduction in financing timeframes and closing issues.

"The Covered model is one we greatly admire and overlays perfectly with the Volly Marketing Automation platform," said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. "Combining Covered's business model with Volly's leading-edge technology creates a customer journey that's both highly customized and deeply personal to improve engagement and increase ROI."

"Volly's marketing automation platform accelerates Covered's ability to market effectively and efficiently to our homeowners at every point in their homeownership cycle," said Ross Diedrich, Covered's CEO. "Our partnership with Volly delivers a valuable and essential product to even more consumers across multiple distribution channels with unique tailored messaging that resonates with each individual buyer for all their property and casualty insurance needs."

About Volly

Volly simplifies lending technology and digital and print marketing solutions for banks and mortgage companies, including many of the top lenders in the nation. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS) and Marketing Automation with digital- and print-based marketing as well as custom websites and industry-leading personalized creative marketing services. For more information, visit http://www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About Covered

Covered is an independent, tech-forward digital insurance agency focused on making insurance easy to understand and painless to purchase. Through its integrated online marketplace, consumers can quote, compare, and purchase the right insurance coverage at the best price in minutes when they need it and how they want it. Covered is a HousingWire 2018 & 2019 HW Tech100™ winner and one of Kairos' "50 World-Changing Startups to Watch in 2019." For more information, visit http://www.itscovered.com.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm comprised of former operators headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: Building Great Companies. For more information, visit http://www.newcapitalpartners.com.

SOURCE Covered Insurance Solutions, Inc.