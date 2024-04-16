Volta Finance Limited - Change of Audit Committee Chair

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Directorate Changes

Guernsey, 16 April 2024

Appointment of new Audit Committee Chair

The Board of Volta Finance Limited is pleased to announce that Ms Joanne Peacegood, who joined the Board in July 2023, will succeed Mr Steve le Page as Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 May 2024.

Steve Le Page joined the Board in October 2014, and so by the time of the 2024 Annual General Meeting he will have served for ten years. The other members of the Board, who have an average tenure of two years, consider Steve to be independent under all the criteria set out in the UK Corporate Governance Code except for that in respect of tenure. Consequently, they are supportive of his re-election to the Board at the forthcoming AGM, and would cite the following reasons for that support –

1. The average tenure of the Board including him is four years

2. They consider changing the entire Board in the course of only four years to be inadvisable

3. His long experience with the Company will be valuable in the context of the refresh of its brand and marketing.

Unless there is a development beyond the Board’s control, Steve will not stand for re-election in 2025.

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s Investment objectives are to preserve its capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. The Company currently seeks to achieve its investment objectives by pursuing exposure predominantly to CLO’s and similar asset classes. A more diversified investment strategy across structured finance assets may be pursued opportunistically. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 2,600 professionals and €824 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2023.

