Volta Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA, VLTA WS) ("Volta” or the "Company”), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV”) charging network powering vehicles and commerce, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We made continued progress against our strategy with total revenue growing 77%, media revenue up 73%, and total installed stalls growing 39% year-over-year,” said Brandt Hastings, Interim CEO, CRO at Volta. "New and expanded partnerships with top retail locations like Tanger Outlets and Six Flags, national advertisers such as T-Mobile and PepsiCo, as well as enhancements to our AI and data-science offerings, position us to further accelerate growth and ownership of the rapidly expanding electric mobility marketplace.”

Recent Key Company Highlights in 2022

New Partnership with Tanger Outlets – Announced a plan to install Volta charging stations at Tanger locations in nine U.S. markets, unlocking two new geographies for Volta. This agreement provides shoppers with access to a mix of DC Fast and AC charging with eye-catching charging stations located near the entrances of Tanger’s premium outlets. Tanger will also leverage Volta’s media network nationally, regionally, and locally as part of its omnichannel marketing partnership strategy.

Six Flags -Expanded relationship with this high-traffic entertainment venue where Volta’s charging and media model resonates. This expansion deal was for an additional five sites and 85 incremental stalls.

Volta Media Network™ Momentum - Added new media partners Showtime, Zoom, Bank of the West, and T-Mobile to the platform and ran additional campaigns for PepsiCo, Disney, Aetna, and Sephora.

Alabama's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan - The State of Alabama leveraged Volta’s PredictEV? software product in its plan to deploy infrastructure intelligently, efficiently, and equitably to boost the economic impact of electric vehicle charging across the state.

Walgreens - Expanded partnership with 1,000 DC fast charging stalls at over 500 Walgreens throughout the U.S. This agreement furthers Volta’s DC fast charging expansion strategy and Walgreens’ support of initiatives that aim to lower emissions and make the planet healthier for communities everywhere.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 77% year-over-year to $8.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior-year period.

Revenue by Category

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues (in thousands) Media Revenue (formerly Behavior & Commerce) $ 6,118 $ 3,529 Network Development 2,214 1,001 Charging Network Operations 1 — Network Intelligence 53 210 Total Revenues $ 8,386 $ 4,740

Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation were $39.7 million, compared to $15.3 million in the prior period.

Net loss was $48.1 million, compared to a loss of $65.2 million in the prior-quarter period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $41.4 million loss, compared to $15.9 million loss in the prior-year period.

Cash and marketable securities were $205.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

Weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 172.0 million.

Total Stalls Connected, including Site Partners

Total stalls connected as of March 31, 2022 was 2,548, representing a 39% year-over-year increase. A stall is attributed to a station based on the number of vehicles that can charge concurrently and there are certain configurations of Volta sites where one station is capable of charging more than one vehicle at a time. The Company added 218 stalls in the three months ended March 31, 2022 and now has stalls in 26 states.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the full year ending December 31, 2022, the Company reiterates guidance of:

Full year 2022 Revenue in the range of $70 million to $80 million

Total incremental, connected stalls in the range of 1,700 to 2,000

Total incremental, connected sites to be in the range of 650 to 750 sites

Second Quarter Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the three months ending June 30, 2022, the Company provides guidance of:

Second quarter Revenue in the range of $13 million to $14 million

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Company management will host a webcast and conference call on May 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s financial results and business operations updates.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call and access the Company’s first quarter update presentation by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.voltacharging.com/.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1-844-825-9789 (domestic) or + 1-412-317-5180 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing +1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The pin number for the replay is 10166826. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 27, 2022.

About Volta Inc.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV”) charging network powering vehicles and commerce. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop, and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into people’s daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands, and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Volta, which are adjusted from results based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP”) and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. The Company defines and calculates EBITDA as net loss attributable to Volta before the impact of interest income or expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and warrant valuation.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of our prospects for the future and the historical performance for the context of the investor. The Company’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods the Company uses to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Refer to the attached financial supplement for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

Total Stalls Installed

Volta management considers "Total Stalls” as the total size of its installed charging network at the end of the period, including Volta-owned and network partner-owned charging stations operated by Volta. Volta’s management uses Total Stalls Installed for internal network planning and forecasting purposes, including evaluating the potential Behavior and Commerce revenue generating capacity of its charging network, which is generated through delivery of content by Volta’s partners across both Volta-owned and its network partner-owned charging stalls. In addition, Total Stalls Installed provides the basis for Volta’s assessment of its charging network operations as well. Volta believes that this performance measure provides meaningful, supplemental information regarding the Volta charging network that helps illustrate trends in its business and operating performance. Volta believes that this performance measure is helpful to its investors as it is used by management in assessing the growth of the Volta charging network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates,” "feels,” "believes,” expects,” "estimates,” "projects,” "intends,” "should,” "is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, statements regarding Volta’s strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: intense competition faced by Volta in the EV charging market and in its content activities; the possibility that Volta is not able to build on and develop strong relationships with real estate and retail partners to build out its charging network and content partners to expand its content sales activities; market conditions, including seasonality, that may impact the demand for EVs and EV charging stations or content on Volta’s digital displays; risks, cost overruns and delays associated with construction and installation of Volta’s charging stations; risks associated with any future expansion by Volta into additional international markets; cost increases, delays or new or increased taxation or other restrictions on the availability or cost of electricity; rapid technological change in the EV industry may require Volta to continue to develop new products and product innovations, which it may not be able to do successfully or without significant cost; the impact of competing technologies that could reduce the demand for EVs; the risk that Volta’s shift to including a pay-for-use charging business model and the requirement of mobile check-ins adversely impacts Volta’s ability to retain driver interest, content partners and site hosts; the EV market may not continue to grow as expected; the risk that Volta may fail to effectively build scalable and robust processes to manage the growth of its business and to expand its geographic footprint; the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Volta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), as supplemented by other reports and documents Volta files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Volta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Volta Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,408 $ 262,260 Accounts receivable 5,213 12,587 Inventory 2,355 2,726 Prepaid partnership costs - current 8,935 8,982 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,820 12,091 Total current assets 234,731 298,646 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 88,226 76,364 Property and equipment, net 124,588 97,728 Other non-current assets 322 321 Intangible assets, net 446 643 Goodwill 221 221 Total assets $ 448,534 $ 473,923 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 32,126 18,460 Accounts payable - due to related party — 1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,644 20,168 Operating lease liability - current portion 7,405 5,952 Deferred revenue 7,181 8,450 Term loans payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs - current 15,998 15,998 Warrant liability 12,372 27,071 Total current liabilities 94,726 96,100 Term loans payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and current term loan payable 19,998 23,997 Operating lease liability - non-current portion 75,456 64,422 Other non-current liabilities 7,650 7,268 Total liabilities $ 197,830 $ 191,787 STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Class A and Class B common stock, $0.0001 and $0.001 par value respectively: 400,000,000 (Class A 350,000,000 Class B 50,000,000) shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 162,244,822 (Class A 161,849,487, Class B 395,335) and 162,105,399 (Class A 152,218,214, Class B 9,887,185) shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 727,267 710,638 Accumulated other comprehensive income 301 213 Accumulated deficit (476,880) (428,731) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity 250,704 282,136 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 448,534 $ 473,923

Volta Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUES (in thousands except share data) Service revenue $ 7,974 $ 4,231 Product revenue 275 299 Other revenue 137 210 Total revenues $ 8,386 $ 4,740 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 9,262 4,609 Costs of products (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 420 352 Selling, general and administrative 56,219 60,857 Depreciation and amortization 3,695 2,173 Other operating expense 326 120 Total costs and expenses 69,922 68,111 Loss from operations (61,536) (63,371) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES Interest expense, net 1,313 1,687 Other expense, net — 201 Change in fair value of warrant liability (14,700) (88) Total other (income) expenses (13,387) 1,800 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (48,149) (65,171) Income tax expense — — NET LOSS $ (48,149) $ (65,171) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment 88 — TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (48,061) $ (65,171) Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 153,696,945 7,974,872 Net loss per Class A common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.28) $ (4.15) Weighted-average Class B common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 18,294,483 7,733,885 Net loss per Class B common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.28) $ (4.15)

Volta Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (48,149) $ (65,171) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets 2,289 1,094 Depreciation and amortization 3,695 2,173 Stock-based compensation 16,485 45,519 Amortization of debt issuance costs 84 — Accretion expense 43 — Non-cash interest expense — 84 Revaluation of warrant liability to estimated fair value (14,700) (88) Expenses related to invoices in dispute — 624 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and inventory 326 — Other — 120 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,450 244 Inventory 372 582 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (743) (4,793) Prepaid partnership costs (845) 349 Operating lease right-of-use asset (13,703) (4,657) Other non-current assets (1) (216) Accounts payable 13,666 4,906 Accounts payable - due to related party (1) 143 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (13,225) (4,709) Accrued interest (1,294) (1,399) Deferred revenue (1,959) (476) Lease incentive liability 22 (5) Operating lease liability 12,486 3,960 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,365 (18) Contingent liability 500 — Net cash used in operating activities $ (33,837) $ (21,734) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (17,384) (3,572) Capitalization of internal-use software (1,611) (14) Disposal of property and equipment — 179 Net cash used in investing activities $ (18,995) $ (3,407) Cash flows from financing activities Due from employees for taxes paid on partial recourse notes — (8,340) Proceeds from issuance of Series D-1 convertible notes — 28,721 Payments of long term debt (4,083) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 159 864 Payment of issuance costs related to Series D and D-1 preferred stock — (1,290) Payment of financing activity principal (184) (145) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (4,108) $ 19,810 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 88 — Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (56,852) (5,331) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 262,260 58,806 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 205,408 $ 53,475 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest 2,523 1,504 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment not yet settled 18,167 5,281 Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset 13,989 4,835 Initial recognition of operating lease liability 13,511 4,471

Volta Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure reported in Volta’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the following periods: Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net (Loss) $ (48,149) $ (65,171) Interest expense 1,313 1,687 Depreciation and amortization 3,695 2,173 EBITDA $ (43,141) $ (61,311) Stock-based compensation expense 16,485 45,519 Warrant valuation (14,700) (88) Adjusted EBITDA $ (41,356) $ (15,880)

