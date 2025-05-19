Voltalia announces the appointment of two new Board members, including one independent

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the appointment of two new board members. Their nomination has been validated by the shareholders during the Voltalia Annual General Meeting held on May 15, 2025

« Following last Thursday's Annual General Meeting, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Bertrand Cousin as an independent Board member, replacing Alain Papiasse, as well as the arrival of Alexis Grolin to Voltalia's Board of Directors.

Their appointment enriches our governance with expertise that complements the rest of the Board, in the service of our strategic thinking and our ambition for sustainable and responsible growth. Following the continuous growth of his professional commitments, Alain Papiasse decided to terminate his mandate. We thank him warmly, he has allowed us to make great progress through his valuable contributions over the past five years », comments Laurence Mulliez, Chairman of Volalia’s Board of Directors.

M. Bertrand Cousin joins the Board as an independent director. He will join the Audit Committee as Chairman, and will replace Alain Papiasse, outgoing independent director. With over 30 years’ experience in the banking sector in France and abroad, he has notably managed several teams with responsibility for asset financing and infrastructure projects. His independent view and in-depth knowledge of global financial challenges will be valuable assets to support Voltalia's strategy.

M. Alexis Grolin, with 20 years’ experience in asset management and business transformation, has contributed to structuring numerous projects in infrastructure, real estate and renewable energies. His expertise in corporate governance and impact investing reinforces Voltalia’s commitment to the energy transition.

Following those appointments, Voltalia pursues its commitment to a rigorous governance, focused on innovation and operational excellence.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2025 turnover, on July 23, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment