Voltalia consensus as of march 26, 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes the consensus of equity analysts, as of March 26, 2024.

in millions of euros 2023

(average) 2024

(average) 2024

(maximum) 2024

(minimum) 2024

(median) Contributions Turnover 500 546 610 421 556 6 of which Energy sales 305 387 423 336 382 5 of which Services et corporate 545 370 563 195 341 5 eliminations -349 -210 -77 -379 -162 5 EBITDA 238 255 264 245 255 6 of which Energy sales 193 235 243 227 235 5 of which Services et corporate 44 20 35 1 20 5 Depreciations and provisions -114 -129 -114 -136 -129 5 EBIT 124 126 145 115 126 5 Financial result -69 -92 -84 -98 -92 5 Taxes -21 -16 -7 -30 -16 5 Net income 31 17 21 11 17 5 Minority Interests 1 0 4 -3 0 5 Net income (group share) 32 21 37 10 19 6 Capex 557 584 814 249 584 5 Free Cash Flow -226 -327 93 -547 -327 4 Gross debt 1,330 1,543 2,313 1,671 1,543 4 Cash and equivalents 696 682 980 0 682 2 Net debt 1,335 1,726 1,954 1,334 1,726 6 Capacity in operation and in construction (in MW) 2,850 3,195 3,346 3,044 3,195 2 ow in operation (in MW) 2,365 2,626 2,771 2,477 2,626 6 ow in construction (in MW) 480 695 823 567 695 2

Note: The consensus is calculated by Voltalia, based on estimates made by equity analysts who cover Voltalia as of March 26, 2024. The estimates mentioned regarding the projected performance of Voltalia represent only opinions and do not represent forecasts or predictions of Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not endorse this information, conclusions or recommendations.

Next on the agenda: FY 2023 Results, on April 2nd, 2024 (before market opening)





About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.8?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,850 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA). The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment