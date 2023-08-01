Voltalia SA: Appointment of Luc Poyer as independent director

Appointment of Luc Poyer as independent director

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the appointment of Luc Poyer to its Board of Directors.

Luc Poyer's appointment follows the resignation of Jean-Marc Armitano, an independent director since May 13, 2020. Luc Poyer has been appointed for the remainder of Jean-Marc Armitano's term of office, i.e. until the close of the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2024. This appointment will be submitted to shareholders for ratification at that meeting.

In addition to his role as a member of the Board of Directors, Luc Poyer has also been appointed Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Luc Poyer. Voltalia will be able to benefit from his in-depth knowledge of the renewable energy sector and his experience of more than 10 years in hydrogen, a sector where the need for green energy is immense. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire company, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Jean-Marc Armitano for his valuable contribution, which has been greatly appreciated for more than three years", says Laurence Mulliez, Chairwoman of Voltalia's Board of Directors.

More about Luc Poyer

Luc Poyer has over 25 years' experience in the energy sector, having managed or chaired various companies and activities in France and abroad, particularly in Latin America. Luc Poyer has extensive experience in the management and development of energy projects, particularly in renewable energies, as well as solid expertise in the hydrogen sector. A graduate of ESSEC and IEP Paris, and an alumnus of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration, he is also a member of the Association pour la Transition Bas Carbone (ABC) and the France Hydrogène trade association.

