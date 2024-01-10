|
10.01.2024 18:00:00
Voltalia SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023
Half-year statement of the liquidity contract
As of December 31, 2023
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by ODDO BHF under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December, 2023:
- 37,756 shares
- €648,491
- Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 2,014
- Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 2,070
- Volume traded on buy side over the period: 369,640 shares for €4,239,684
- Volume traded on sell side over the period: 398,046 shares for €4,468,158
As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash and shares were allocated to the
liquidity account:
- 30,384 shares
- €1,000,000
Next on the agenda: Q4 2023 turnover, on January 31, 2024 (after market close)
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.8 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
