|
17.05.2023 20:00:00
Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023
Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting today in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 948
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 948
- Number of voting rights exercisable as of 17 May 2023: 197 184 767
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 184 694 951
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 184 694 951
Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:
|Ordinary
resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Abstention
|Status
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
|184 679 097
|100,00%
|2 762
|0,00%
|13 092
|Adopted
|2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
|184 678 893
|100,00%
|2 762
|0,00 %
|13 296
|Adopted
|3
|Net result allocation for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
|184 683 651
|100,00%
|5 868
|0,00 %
|5 432
|Adopted
|4
|Renewal of Ms. Céline Leclercq’s term of office as Director
|170 005 661
|93,13 %
|12 540 602
|6,87 %
|2 148 688
|Adopted
|5
|Renewal of Mr. Alain Papiasse’s term of office as Director
|183 526 552
|99,38 %
|1 149 596
|0,62 %
|18 803
|Adopted
|6
|Renewal of the term of office of the statutory auditor Mazars
|178 900 447
|96,87 %
|5 773 762
|3,13 %
|20 742
|Adopted
|7
Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2022 financial year
|159 033 239
|87,13 %
|23 498 736
|12,87 %
|2 162 976
|Adopted
|8
|Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2022 financial year
|164 816 607
|90,28 %
|17 739 514
|9,72 %
|2 138 830
|Adopted
|9
|Vote on information relating to the compensation in 2022 of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
|175 337 651
|96,07 %
|7 165 002
|3,93 %
|2 192 298
|Adopted
|10
|Approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers for the 2023 financial year
|165 433 531
|90,62 %
|17 122 149
|9,38 %
|2 139 271
|Adopted
|11
|Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the 2023 financial year
|158 809 460
|87,00 %
|23 721 192
|13,00 %
|2 164 299
|Adopted
|12
|Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2023 financial year
|164 589 968
|90,16 %
|17 964 882
|9,84 %
|2 140 101
|Adopted
|13
|Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares
|168 416 643
|91,19 %
|16 274 213
|8,81 %
|4 095
|Adopted
|Extraordinary
resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against / withheld
|Abstention
|Status
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|14
|Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorisation for the Company to repurchase its own shares
|177 965 005
|96,36 %
|6 725 901
|3,64 %
|4 045
|Adopted
|15
|Renewal of Mr. Jean-Marc Armitano’s term of office as Director, for an exceptional period of one year
|178 765 908
|96,79 %
|5 921 860
|3,21 %
|7 183
|Adopted
|16
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for a category of persons with specified characteristics within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility
|154 910 466
|83,88 %
|29 776 962
|16,12 %
|7 523
|Adopted
|17
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
|158 306 620
|85,72 %
|26 381 929
|14,28 %
|6 402
|Adopted
|18
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities with upholding of the shareholders' preferential subscription right
|160 493 410
|86,90 %
|24 195 165
|13,10 %
|6 376
|Adopted
|19
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of public offering (excluding the offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code)
|154 907 565
|83,88 %
|29 781 010
|16,12 %
|6 376
|Adopted
|20
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code
|154 917 775
|83,88 %
|29 770 357
|16,12 %
|6 819
|Adopted
|21
|Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors in the event of issuance of new shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to fix the subscription price
|159 240 201
|86,22 %
|25 447 281
|13,78 %
|7 469
|Adopted
|22
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for to increase the number of securities to be issued with or without preferential subscription rights for shareholders decided with reference to the above-mentioned delegations of authority.
|158 200 143
|85,66 %
|26 488 194
|14,34%
|6 614
|Adopted
|23
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares and /or securities giving access to the share capital of the company, within the framework of any public offer including an exchange component
|155 037 062
|83,95 %
|29 650 416
|16,05 %
|7 473
|Adopted
|24
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and /or securities within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to remunerate contributions in kind or securities convertible into equity of outside companies except in the event of a public exchange offer
|164 463 515
|89,05 %
|20 224 024
|10,95 %
|7 412
|Adopted
|25
|Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority
|174 442 803
|94,45%
|10 245 383
|5,55 %
|6 765
|Adopted
|26
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan
|184 252 942
|99,76 %
|437 916
|0,24 %
|4 093
|Adopted
Next on the agenda: Q2 2023 revenues, on July 26, 2023 (after market close)
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
|Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
|Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
|Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupementmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupementmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Voltalia SA Provient regroupement
|14,36
|-1,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit bleibt Thema: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen notierten am Mittwoch deutlich fester. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.