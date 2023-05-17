Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023

17.05.2023 20:00:00

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting today in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.

  • Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 948
  • Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM):  948
  • Number of voting rights exercisable as of 17 May 2023: 197 184 767
  • Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 184 694 951
  • Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 184 694 951

Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions

 		Votes forVotes againstAbstentionStatus
Votes%Votes%Votes 
1Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022184 679 097100,00%2 7620,00%13 092Adopted
2Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022184 678 893100,00%2 7620,00 %13 296Adopted
3Net result allocation for the financial year ended 31 December 2022184 683 651100,00%5 868 0,00 %5 432Adopted
4Renewal of Ms. Céline Leclercq’s term of office as Director170 005 66193,13 %12 540 6026,87 %2 148 688Adopted
5Renewal of Mr. Alain Papiasse’s term of office as Director183 526 55299,38 %1 149 5960,62 %18 803Adopted
6Renewal of the term of office of the statutory auditor Mazars178 900 44796,87 %5 773 7623,13 %20 742Adopted
7
Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2022 financial year		159 033 23987,13 %23 498 736 12,87 %2 162 976Adopted
8Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2022 financial year164 816 60790,28 %17 739 5149,72 %2 138 830Adopted
9Vote on information relating to the compensation in 2022 of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code175 337 65196,07 %7 165 0023,93 %2 192 298Adopted
10Approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers for the 2023 financial year165 433 53190,62 %17 122 1499,38 %2 139 271Adopted
11Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the 2023 financial year158 809 46087,00 %23 721 19213,00 %2 164 299Adopted
12Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2023 financial year164 589 96890,16 %17 964 8829,84 %2 140 101Adopted
13Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares168 416 64391,19 %16 274 2138,81 %4 095Adopted


Extraordinary resolutions

 		Votes forVotes against / withheldAbstentionStatus
Votes%Votes%Votes 
14Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorisation for the Company to repurchase its own shares177 965 00596,36 %6 725 9013,64 %4 045Adopted
15Renewal of Mr. Jean-Marc Armitano’s term of office as Director, for an exceptional period of one year178 765 90896,79 %5 921 8603,21 %7 183Adopted
16Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for a category of persons with specified characteristics within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility154 910 46683,88 %29 776 96216,12 %7 523Adopted
17Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters158 306 62085,72 %26 381 929 14,28 %6 402Adopted
18Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities with upholding of the shareholders' preferential subscription right160 493 41086,90 %24 195 16513,10 %6 376Adopted
19Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of public offering (excluding the offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code)154 907 56583,88 %29 781 01016,12 %6 376Adopted
20Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code154 917 77583,88 %29 770 35716,12 %6 819Adopted
21Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors in the event of issuance of new shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to fix the subscription price159 240 20186,22 %25 447 28113,78 %7 469Adopted
22Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for to increase the number of securities to be issued with or without preferential subscription rights for shareholders decided with reference to the above-mentioned delegations of authority.158 200 14385,66 %26 488 19414,34%6 614Adopted
23Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares and /or securities giving access to the share capital of the company, within the framework of any public offer including an exchange component155 037 06283,95 %29 650 41616,05 %7 473Adopted
24Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and /or securities within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to remunerate contributions in kind or securities convertible into equity of outside companies except in the event of a public exchange offer164 463 51589,05 %20 224 02410,95 %7 412Adopted
25Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority174 442 80394,45%10 245 3835,55 %6 765Adopted
26Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan184 252 94299,76 %437 9160,24 %4 093Adopted

Next on the agenda: Q2 2023 revenues, on July 26, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

