Voltalia selected to build a 108-megawatt solar farm

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, has been chosen by ESB and Bord na Móna as EPC contractor for their solar farm in Ireland.

ESB, the semi-state owned utility and Bord na Móna, the semi-state climate solutions company, two of Ireland’s leading energy providers, have selected Voltalia for their new solar farm at Timahoe North, Co Kildare. It will be the first large-scale solar project of their joint-venture which aims to deliver up to 500-megawatt solar farms based on Bord na Móna lands.

Voltalia has been contracted to carry out the solar farm's Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC”) contract. It is expected that Timahoe North solar farm will be fully operational by the end of 2024, with an installed capacity of 108 megawatts. This is enough energy to power around 61 500 inhabitants, which will support the delivery of more green energy to communities and businesses across the country in line with Ireland’s renewable energy targets for 2030.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, states: "Since the beginning of the year, the expertise of our teams has enabled us to grow in Ireland as service provider. Today, we are delighted to build this new project and to support our local partners, Bord na Móna and ESB.”

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,550 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

