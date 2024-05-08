Voltalia wins a 130-megawatt solar project

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has won a solar project near Gafsa in south-west Tunisia

Building on its expertise and commitment to the region for more than five years, Voltalia has been awarded a 130-megawatt solar project in the Gafsa region. The output of the future power station will be equivalent to the consumption of more than 700,000 inhabitants.

The project revenues will come from a 30-year power sales contract with STEG (Société Tunisienne de l'Électricité et du Gaz), the operator of the Tunisian public grid.

Tunisia targets to achieve a renewable energy electricity production rate of 30% by 2030, versus 2.2% in 2023. In a country with more than 300 days of sunshine a year, solar is particularly competitive in comparison to thermal power plants relying mostly on imported natural gas. On the other hand, the country is particularly exposed to climate change due to the size of its climate-dependent agriculture and its high level of urbanisation potentially prone to flooding.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2025 and commissioning is expected in 2026.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, said: "We are delighted to have won this project. Thanks to attractive climate conditions, supportive governmental policies and strong support from international financial institutions, Tunisia has a great renewable energy potential in the short and long term."

Next on the agenda: Annual General Meeting, May 16, 2024

About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com ) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group generates and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 2.9 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.



A pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia also offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.



With over 1,850 employees in more than 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.



Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index for responsible mid-cap companies. Voltalia

