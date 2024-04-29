Voltalia wins a 266-megawatt maintenance contract in Brazil

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the signing of a new maintenance contract for a European leader on renewable energy

Voltalia will manage maintenance services in Lajes, Rio Grande do Norte, boasting 266 megawatts of capacity. With assets in close proximity across Rio Grande do Norte and other states like Bahia, Voltalia will ensure swift assistance.

The new contract provides for predictive, preventive, and corrective maintenance, including on-call services within two hours, module cleaning, waste management, warehouse and spare parts management, and documentation and control. Voltalia have also established predetermined values for specific services, including spare parts and main equipment supply, vegetation cutting, and annual substation maintenance, among others.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, states: "We are delighted to sign this new partnership which illustrates the trust that our client places in the quality work carried out by our skilled and passionate technicians and engineers. With this additional contract, Voltalia will operate and maintain a total of over 900 megawatts for this same client".

As of today, Voltalia operates and maintains worldwide 5.0 gigawatts for third-party clients, plus 2.4 gigawatts for its own account.

Next on the agenda: Annual General Meeting, May 16, 2024

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.9 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.6?GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,850 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Loan Duong, Head of communications and Investor relations

Email : invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Seitosei Actifn

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment