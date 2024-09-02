Voltalia wins new contract to build 128-megawatt solar power plant

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has been chosen by Ørsted for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for its first solar power plant in Ireland, located in County Carlow in the east of the country

"We are delighted with this first collaboration with Ørsted, one of the world leaders in our sector. With this new service contract, Voltalia illustrates its competitiveness as a builder of solar power plants”, says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

This turnkey construction contract further strengthens Voltalia's presence in Ireland, bringing the total number of projects built or under construction by Voltalia in the country to over

540 megawatts. In July 20231, Voltalia was selected by ESB and Bord na Móna, two semi-state companies, to build the 108-megawatt Timahoe North solar farm. In August 20232, Power Capital Renewable also selected Voltalia to build four photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 230 megawatts. Voltalia's last major signing was this past summer 2024 with ESB for the Middleton House project, a 75 megawatts power plant located to the northeast of Lanesborough in Ireland.

Next on the agenda: Half-year results 2024, September 5, 2024 (before market opens)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1,850 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

