Voltaren Arthritis Pain and the Arthritis Foundation Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Help People Living with Osteoarthritis

WARREN, N.J., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Arthritis Foundation to support scientific research, advocacy as well as virtual resources and community connections for the more than 30 million people in America living with osteoarthritis (OA) 1. As part of the mission for an osteoarthritis cure, Voltaren Arthritis Pain is donating 100 percent of profits from pre-order of the product, which is the first and only prescription strength nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) topical gel for arthritis pain to be available over the counter, beginning today through May 12, to support the Arthritis Foundation's goal to provide virtual care and connection to their patient community during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Osteoarthritis, which occurs when the cartilage between joints begins to break down and wear away, is one of the leading causes of disability in the U.S., affecting 1 in 7 adults2. For the millions of people in America living with osteoarthritis, joint pain and stiffness are daily realities, and pain can worsen over time.

Jissan Cherian, Marketing Director, Rx-to-OTC Switch at GSK Consumer Healthcare, said: "As the world leader in pain relief, we are dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with OA joint pain. With so many of us sheltering-in-place or practicing social distancing, it's more important than ever for osteoarthritis patients to have the right resources and support during this difficult time. Our newfound partnership with the Arthritis Foundation fuels our commitment to accelerate scientific discoveries to help patients living with OA reduce the pain that's often invisible to others, and further the Foundation's goal to provide virtual care and connection to their patient community. We're excited to take the first step in that journey by donating 100 percent of our pre-order profits from Voltaren Arthritis Pain to support the Arthritis Foundation's work."

Cindy McDaniel, Senior Vice President, Consumer Health and Impact at the Arthritis Foundation, said: "Our partnership with GSK continues our quest to improve the quality of life for millions of people around the world living with arthritis. Together, we'll champion the fight against arthritis and empower our community of patients, caregivers and advocates alike by fueling scientific research for a cure. In light of COVID-19, the partnership will also help provide new, virtual resources for OA patients to manage joint pain and foster advocacy within the community."

The multi-year partnership kicks off today, with GSK's Voltaren Arthritis Pain pre-order period spanning until May 12 as part of the Arthritis Foundation's Promotions that Give Back. Additionally, for every donation made to the Arthritis Foundation between May 13 and May 31, Voltaren will match up to $100,000. Voltaren Arthritis Pain will be available on shelves and online this spring.

For more information on the partnership, please visit Let's Get a Grip on Arthritis. Voltaren Arthritis Pain is available for pre-order at www.voltarengel.com/what-is-voltaren/.

About Voltaren Arthritis Pain

The active ingredient in Voltaren Arthritis Pain, diclofenac sodium, is an effective medicine that is clinically proven to relieve joint pain due to arthritis. Voltaren Arthritis Pain penetrates through the skin at the application site to deliver arthritis pain relief. Voltaren Arthritis Pain offers consumers who suffer from OA an alternative option to oral analgesics. GSK anticipates Voltaren Arthritis Pain will be available on U.S. shelves in Spring 2020. For more information, visit www.VoltarenGel.com.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride toward a cure. The Foundation also publishes Arthritis Today, the award-winning magazine that reaches 4 million readers.

About osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. OA occurs when the cartilage between joints begins to break down and wear away, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. OA occurs more frequently with age, and the pain can gradually worsen over time. The most common osteoarthritis symptoms include joint pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion.

GSK's commitment to pain relief

We are a world leader in pain relief. With a portfolio of (systemic and topical) products to relieve pain, our range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands including Advil, Panadol and Voltaren; and beloved local brands like Excedrin in the U.S. and Fenbid in China help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

Important safety information about Voltaren Arthritis Pain

Before using the product, consumers should read the Voltaren Arthritis Pain Drug Facts Label.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

We are the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. We develop and market a portfolio of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended brands including Sensodyne, Parodontax, Poligrip, Advil, Centrum and Theraflu.

