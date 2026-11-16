

EQS-Media / 16.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST



Voltatron AG Achieves Three ISO Certifications for Its Integrated Management System and Enhances Transparency for Customers and Business Partners

Fürth, Germany, 16 November 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9), a technology company and provider of electronic solutions, particularly for industrial applications, has achieved certification of its integrated management system to three ISO standards for the first time. The certifications were awarded by German Cert Co., Ltd. and cover ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management. These certifications cover the central management and administrative functions of Voltatron AG.

The certified scope includes strategic management, corporate governance, and central administrative services for the subsidiaries. These include Group management, finance and management accounting, compliance, as well as the coordination of human resources and occupational health and safety. For customers and business partners, the certifications provide evidence that the central corporate functions apply internationally recognized management system standards.

Voltatron AG’s integrated management system thus brings together quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety within a single framework. The corresponding processes and responsibilities are documented digitally. For Voltatron, this certification is an essential component of building a professional, scalable organization. As the Group grows and additional companies are integrated as part of the ongoing buy-and-build strategy, the need for standardized management processes, compliance, and sound corporate governance continues to increase. The integrated management system helps to efficiently integrate new units into shared structures and ensure the quality of central services even as the company constantly grows.

Florian Seitz, member of the Management Board of Voltatron AG, emphasizes: “Growth can only be sustainable with robust structures. That is why we are developing our organization as systematically as we develop our operating business. Clear processes, well-defined responsibilities, compliance, and sound corporate governance are essential prerequisites for efficiently managing our Group and successfully integrating new business areas, operational units, and resources. Certification in three key management areas confirms that we are on the right track. At the same time, it reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement.”

For customers and business partners, the certification provides greater transparency into how the Group’s central management and support processes are structured. It also complements the existing quality and environmental management standards of the operating companies. In this way, Voltatron is strengthening the organizational foundation for the further expansion of its platform for industrial electronics solutions.

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About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com