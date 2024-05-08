|
VoltVision expands operational footprint in Africa and Middle East with four new contracts
VoltVision, the high voltage (HV) electrical data analytics business, is continuing to expand across the African and Middle Eastern mining sectors. Following successful trials, it has acquired four new contracts with top-tier miners Barrick Gold, Centamin, Resolute Mining and Allied Gold, the company said.These partnerships utilize VoltVision’s capabilities in the digitization of complex high and medium voltage power grids. The technology is helping mining companies to improve operational efficiencies and, in doing so, accelerating the decarbonization of the industry, it said.Barrick Gold: Lumwana projectBarrick’s Lumwana Mine in Zambia has partnered with VoltVision to gain a deeper understanding of its power performance, both at site and group level. VoltVision’s solutions have enabled the Lumwana operations team to monitor the electrical performance of the processing plant. This will improve efficiencies and help manage the relationship with the grid supplier through ongoing monitoring and billing verification. The customized reporting feature will also streamline the reporting process for the site management team.Centamin: Sukari mineAt Centamin’s Sukari Mine in Egypt, VoltVision will digitize three critical areas of the mine complex including the underground operations, the process plant and all power generation units – encompassing a recently installed 36MW solar park and 50MW of heavy-fuel operated power generators. VoltVision’s pioneering solutions will enable Sukari to better operate its Power Management System, maximize solar PV usage, and advance to automated real-time energy reporting.Resolute Mining: Syama projectResolute Mining has partnered with VoltVision to gain better visibility into Syama’s medium voltage (MV) power network. VoltVision has retrofitted its solutions across Syama’s entire MV power network enabling the site management team to monitor diesel generation, power usage and power quality. VoltVision has streamlined the reporting process, guaranteeing accuracy and availability by using customized reporting feature. This automatically populates all power reports needed across the site and at ExCo.Allied Gold: Sadiola projectAt Allied Gold’s site, VoltVision has implemented a comprehensive monitoring solution, providing site-wide power digitization. This has given the ExCo team unprecedented access to power usage and quality data across the entire processing plant, allowing them to identify areas for improved efficiency. VoltVision has also built a centralized multi-asset monitoring tool for the site management team.“We are thrilled to be working with Centamin, Resolute Mining, Allied Gold and Barrick’s Lumwana complex in their respective efforts to improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and address climate change,” Manoli Yannaghas, VoltVision managing director, said in a news release.“VoltVision is proud to be supporting an increasing number of leading miners in Africa and the Middle East on their journey to becoming more responsible users of power, tackling energy wastage and addressing carbon intensity.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
