Volvo Cars August Sales Climb With Growth In US, Europe; China Sales Down

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars AB (VLVOF), a Swedish luxury auto major, reported Monday that its global sales for the month of August were 51,636 cars, a growth of 18 percent from the prior year's 43,666 cars, with increased sales in both Europe and the US.

Car sales in Europe climbed 46 percent from the prior year to 16,051 cars, and the growth was 31 percent in the US to 10,644 cars. Meanwhile, sles in China dropped 8 percent to 15,760 cars.

The company's line of Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, represented 33 percent of all global sales in August. Fully electric vehicles accounted for 13 percent of all sales.

In the month, sales of Recharge model vehicles grew 78 percent, and the growth was 167 percent for fully-electric car sles and 46 percent for Plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Globally, the XC60 continues to be the best-selling model for the company, retailing 16,476 cars in August, up from 16,161 cars last year. The XC40 and the Volvo XC90 vehicles are the second and third best-selling models.

For the year to date period, Volvo Cars has sold 447,492 cars, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same period for 2022.