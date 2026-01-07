Volvo Cars Dec. Global Sales Up 2%; Names Thomas Ingenlath Chief Design Officer

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars (VLVOF, VOLCAR.ST) reported global sales of 75,049 cars in December, up 2 percent from last year. In Europe, sales reached 33,406 cars in December, marginally declined from last year. The electrified models accounted for 65 percent of all cars sold in Europe during the month.

For the full year 2025, Volvo Cars' global sales stood at 710,042 cars, down by 7 percent. In 2025, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 230,655 cars, followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 166,920 cars and the XC90?at 103,217 cars. The company noted that China, followed by the US, UK, Germany and Sweden were the five largest markets in 2025.

Separately, Volvo Cars announced the appointment of Thomas Ingenlath as Chief Design Officer, effective 1 February 2026. Thomas Ingenlath will join the Executive Management Team and lead Volvo Cars' global design organisation across the product portfolio. Thomas Ingenlath previously served as Senior Vice President Design at Volvo Cars. Nicholas Gronenthal, who has served as Interim Head of Global Design, will be appointed as Head of Design Americas.