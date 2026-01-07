Volvo Car Aktie

Volvo Car für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C5QN / ISIN: SE0016844831

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 13:12:21

Volvo Cars Dec. Global Sales Up 2%; Names Thomas Ingenlath Chief Design Officer

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars (VLVOF, VOLCAR.ST) reported global sales of 75,049 cars in December, up 2 percent from last year. In Europe, sales reached 33,406 cars in December, marginally declined from last year. The electrified models accounted for 65 percent of all cars sold in Europe during the month.

For the full year 2025, Volvo Cars' global sales stood at 710,042 cars, down by 7 percent. In 2025, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 230,655 cars, followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 166,920 cars and the XC90?at 103,217 cars. The company noted that China, followed by the US, UK, Germany and Sweden were the five largest markets in 2025.

Separately, Volvo Cars announced the appointment of Thomas Ingenlath as Chief Design Officer, effective 1 February 2026. Thomas Ingenlath will join the Executive Management Team and lead Volvo Cars' global design organisation across the product portfolio. Thomas Ingenlath previously served as Senior Vice President Design at Volvo Cars. Nicholas Gronenthal, who has served as Interim Head of Global Design, will be appointed as Head of Design Americas.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Volvo Car

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Volvo Car

mehr Analysen
01.02.24 Volvo Car Sell UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen