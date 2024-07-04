Volvo Cars June Global Sales Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars sold 71,514 cars globally in June, representing an 8% increase from last year. Strong performance in Europe and Latin America, along with high demand for the fully electric small SUV, the EX30, drove the sales growth.

The company's sales of electrified models, fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, grew 41 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 48 per cent of all cars sold during June. The share of fully electric cars constituted 26 per cent of all cars sold for the month.