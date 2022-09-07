Volvo Financial Services Invests in Financial Literacy Programs for Youth through Partnership with JA Worldwide

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Financial Services (VFS) today announced that it is investing in the teaching of financial literacy skills for youth in nine countries through a global partnership with Junior Achievement Worldwide. The partnership will see VFS employee volunteers join with JA educators to equip the next generation with the financial skills and knowledge needed for success and self-sufficiency in the future. Individual programs in the nine countries begin this month.

"Today's young people are tomorrow's leaders, and we want to do our part to ensure they have the skills needed to make sound financial decisions as they mature into adulthood," said VFS President Marcio Pedroso. "We are proud to partner with JA to combine our financial know-how with their educational expertise and help make an impact in the lives of children across the globe."

VFS employee volunteers will partner with JA educators in Brazil, France, India, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States in communities where VFS employees live and work. Together, they will teach young people a number of important financial skills, including setting personal financial goals, developing a savings plan and how to budget effectively. Participating youth will also have a chance to learn firsthand about careers in the transportation and equipment industries that VFS serves.

The investment is fully aligned with the Volvo Group's overall sustainability ambitions, which include a commitment to all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Developing strong financial literacy skills will have a positive impact on several SDGs, including helping end poverty, supporting quality education, empowering women and girls, and more.

"We are grateful for partners like Volvo Financial Services that share our mission and take responsibility for ensuring more young people access the quality learning experiences they need and deserve," said Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide. "By providing young people access to financial literacy education, we can help them navigate toward a financially healthy future."

JA is a global leader in youth development, with a focus on financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship. Reaching more than 12 million young people annually, JA Worldwide delivers hands-on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics and more.

Volvo Financial Services is the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, providing financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and into the future. Dedicated to innovation, VFS is supporting society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in about 50 markets. For more information, please visit www.volvofinancialservices.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

