Volvo Group Deputy CEO Jan Gurander To Step Down Effective Dec. 31

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) announced Friday that Deputy CEO Jan Gurander will step down from his role as of December 31, 2022.

The company will gradually distribute his other managerial assignments to other members of the Volvo Group Executive Board. After the turn of the year, Gurander will stand available to President and CEO Martin Lundstedt's disposal.

He started as Volvo Group Chief Financial Officer in 2014. He held the role of acting President and CEO for parts of 2015 and was appointed Deputy CEO in 2016.

Prior to Volvo Group, Gurander held the role of Chief Financial Officer in numerous automotive companies and has a background within finance.

Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, said, "As Deputy CEO, CFO and Chairman of several Business Areas over the last nine years, Jan has been one of the key drivers to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group, as well as the strengthening of our financial position.