|
19.08.2022 08:53:27
Volvo Group Deputy CEO Jan Gurander To Step Down Effective Dec. 31
(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) announced Friday that Deputy CEO Jan Gurander will step down from his role as of December 31, 2022.
The company will gradually distribute his other managerial assignments to other members of the Volvo Group Executive Board. After the turn of the year, Gurander will stand available to President and CEO Martin Lundstedt's disposal.
He started as Volvo Group Chief Financial Officer in 2014. He held the role of acting President and CEO for parts of 2015 and was appointed Deputy CEO in 2016.
Prior to Volvo Group, Gurander held the role of Chief Financial Officer in numerous automotive companies and has a background within finance.
Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, said, "As Deputy CEO, CFO and Chairman of several Business Areas over the last nine years, Jan has been one of the key drivers to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group, as well as the strengthening of our financial position.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.