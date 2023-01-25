Volvo Recalls Over 100,000 Cars Worldwide Due To Brake Issues

(RTTNews) - Sweden-based Volvo is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide to fix an issue with the brakes.

The recall affects 106,691 vehicles globally and 27,225 in the U.S. and includes certain 2023 S60, V60, V60CC, V90CC, XC60, XC90, XC40, and C40 vehicles.

According to a statement, a diagnostic error in the Brake Control Module 2 (BCM2) may cause a loss of Antilock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and traction control.

Volvo will release an over-the-air (OTA) BCM2 software update, free of charge. Volvo has started contacting the owners of affected cars, who are asked to book an appointment to have a software update installed as soon as possible, according to the company.

"The risk of this issue occurring is low, and we have no reports of related accidents or personal injuries," the company said.