Volvo To Unveil 600 Km Range Electric Truck In 2025

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle major AB Volvo announced the planned launch of next-generation heavy-duty electric truck with 600 km range. The new long-range version of Volvo FH Electric will be released for sale during the second half of 2025.

According to the company, the longer range represents a breakthrough for long-distance transport with zero tailpipe emissions.

The 600 km range will be possible with Volvo's new driveline technology, the e-axle, which creates space for significantly more battery capacity onboard.

The company added that more efficient batteries, a further improved battery management system and overall efficiency of the powertrain also contribute to the extended range.

With the new vehicle, transport companies will be able to operate electric trucks on interregional and long-distance routes and to drive a full working day without having to recharge. Battery-electric trucks are important tools for the transport sector, which represents seven percent of global carbon emissions, to reduce the climate footprint, according to the firm.

Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks, said, "Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our wide range of electric trucks and enable zero-exhaust emission transport also for the longer distances. It will be a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2."

Volvo Trucks, the medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks maker, so far has added eight battery-electric models in their portfolio. The company has delivered more than 3,800 electric trucks to customers in 46 countries around the world so far.

The wide product range makes it possible to electrify city and regional distribution, construction, waste management and, soon, long distance transport.

Volvo in mid- August announced that it will build its new Mexican heavy-duty truck manufacturing plant in Monterrey. The plant is expected to be operational in 2026. The Monterrey plant will focus on production of heavy-duty conventional vehicles for the Volvo and Mack brands.