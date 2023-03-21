Volvo Trucks : Boliden To Implement Electric Truck Transport In Underground Environments

(RTTNews) - Volvo Trucks said that the Swedish mining group Boliden will implement electric truck transport in underground environments.

In mining environments, the electric trucks can deliver several big advantages - including no exhaust emissions, a safer workplace, and quieter working conditions, Volvo Trucks said in a statement.

Volvo Trucks noted that its electric trucks will be used in Boliden's Kankberg mine, outside Skellefteå in northern Sweden. If all trucks in the mine were to be electric, the CO2 emissions from the mine could be reduced by more than 25 percent.

According to Volvo, the first truck to serve the Kankberg mine, a Volvo FH Electric, will be used to transport rock bolts and other equipment down into the mine and will be put into service in 2023. Based on the experience with the first truck, another Volvo FH Electric will later be put into operation and used for underground transport of rock and ore.