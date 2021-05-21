+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
21.05.2021 01:22:00

Volvo Trucks North America and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America today announced that the company and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new six-year contract that would cover approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia.

(PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America)

Further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069.  Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2020 approximately 94,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks´ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

