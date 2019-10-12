Von Maur Department Store Opens Third Location in Michigan

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Maur Department Stores opened a new store today at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, Mich. The 90,000-square-foot store is the Company's third location in Michigan.

Known for its outstanding selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts, the store features products from leading brands such as Eileen Fisher, Vineyard Vines, Free People, and Kendra Scott, among many others. Von Maur is also widely-regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, accommodating return policy, free gift wrapping and free shipping services.

Today's opening continues to build upon the momentum of the family-owned Company's targeted national growth strategy. Von Maur opened its first Wisconsin location in 2017 and a second Minnesota location in 2018, and it has grown in new states beyond its Midwestern footprint, including New York, Alabama and Oklahoma. Additionally, the Company has plans to open its second Wisconsin location in Madison in Fall 2021.

"With its easy accessibility to the larger Grand Rapids area and exceptional collection of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Woodland Mall is a fantastic location for us to continue growing our brand in Michigan," said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur. "From the moment shoppers walk through our doors, creating an unrivaled shopping experience is the motivation behind everything we do. We look forward to extending our offerings of brand name merchandise and signature customer service to the Grand Rapids area for many years to come."

"We are thrilled to welcome Von Maur, known for their high-quality merchandise and exceptional service, as the anchor of the newly developed wing at Woodland Mall," said Joe Coradino, CEO of PREIT. "The addition most certainly solidifies Woodland Mall's place as the premier retail and entertainment destination in Grand Rapids, driving its place as a top-performing PREIT property."

Centrally-located for shoppers from Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas, the new single story Von Maur store features the Company's signature exterior brick façade, open expansive floor plan, and residential ambiance, including music from the store's grand piano.

The Woodland Mall store will eventually employ up to 150 associates; the majority of them will be full-time. Von Maur offers above-market wages, excellent benefits and a positive, professional work environment. Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET, and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded 145 years ago in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The Company currently operates 35 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

