Vonage Receives Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Award

Recognition highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named to Inc. Business Media's second annual Power Partner Awards . Receiving this recognition for the second time, Vonage is named among B2B award winners across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Winners received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping navigate the dynamic world of startups.

Winners of this year's Power Partner Awards received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"We are thrilled to be named by Inc. to this prestigious list of award winning B2B companies for the second year in a row," said Vikram Khandpur, Senior Vice President, CPaaS Products and Developer Experience for Vonage. "The startup community is a particular area of focus for Vonage as we continue to innovate and build on our Startups Program to deliver solutions and services that meet the unique needs of today's entrepreneurs. This award underscores that commitment to our network of dynamic startups and more than one million registered developers."

The Vonage for Startups program is designed to support early-stage companies to build products faster, efficiently and effectively, and help fuel the developer world. By connecting them with best-in-class products, people and APIs, Vonage is able to provide them with the necessary educational resources and supportive environment that meet their needs, no matter how individualized they are.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest- growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-receives-incs-second-annual-power-partner-award-301966396.html

SOURCE Vonage