Vonage's Savinay Berry Awarded Among Top 20 Global Chief Product Officers

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that Savinay Berry has been named one of the top Chief Product Officers (CPOs) in the inaugural Global CPO 20, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini Invent and Mighty Capital.

After collecting 200 nominations for the inaugural Global CPO 20, this list celebrates the 20 most influential and innovative CPOs leading digital transformations across the globe and recognizes the growing impact of the CPO now and in the future.

"As more and more companies are pushing to be product-led, CPOs are taking on more impactful roles," said Products That Count CPO Renée Niemi. "Innovative executives like Savinay are the navigators of the digital revolution, and the Global CPO 20 helps us recognize their role in building the future."

A seasoned technology executive, Berry has more than 20 years of experience in technology and software, with extensive cloud expertise, and a track record of developing highly innovative products and spearheading results-driven transformational change. Berry is responsible for global leadership of Vonage's engineering, product management, IT, and security teams, focused on driving the Company's technology strategy and innovation of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) and its portfolio of solutions. Overseeing both product and engineering, Berry is committed to driving growth at Vonage by delivering communications solutions that empower customers to advance their business objectives by changing the way they work, connect and engage.

Under Berry's leadership, VCP delivers innovations to Vonage customers using the Company's APIs, Contact Center, Unified Communications and Conversational Commerce solutions that enable businesses to perform better, connect easier and enhance their customer experiences. This is more important than ever in an increasingly digital world where consumers expect to engage with businesses on their own terms, on the communications channel of their choice - voice, messaging, video - from anywhere around the world.

"I am honored to have been named one of the Global CPO 20 and believe this award is a testament to Vonage's commitment to accelerating the world's ability to connect by enabling next generation communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal," said Berry. "We are in the midst of a communications revolution and it's an exciting time in our industry as we shift from notifications and transactions to conversations and ultimately a future of immersive engagement. I'm proud of the work we do at Vonage to shape the future of business communications."

