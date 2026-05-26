Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
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26.05.2026 17:00:36
VONG vs. IWO: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Has Outperformed iShares Rival
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) offers low-cost exposure to large-cap giants, while the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) targets smaller companies with potentially higher volatility and price sensitivity.Growth investors often face a choice between established market leaders and emerging innovators. The Vanguard fund tracks the large-cap growth market, offering exposure to the world's most dominant corporations, while the iShares fund focuses on small-cap stocks that may offer higher growth potential but are more price-sensitive.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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