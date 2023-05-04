Vonovia Q1 FFO, Revenues Down, Backs FY23 View; Sells EUR560 Mln Assets With Deutsche Wohnen To CBRE

(RTTNews) - German real estate company Vonovia SE (VONOY, VNNVF) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group funds from operations or Group FFO, its most relevant indicator for operational profitability, fell 17.8 percent to 462.6 million euros from last year's 563.1 million euros. Group FFO per share was 0.58 euro, down from 0.73 euro last year.

Meanwhile, the company recorded a loss of 2.09 billion euros, compared to last year's profit of 58.3 million euros.

EBITDA dropped nearly 10 percent to 657.1 million euros from 728.7 million euros last year.

At 1.43 billion euros, the total segment revenues were around 12 percent below the previous year's 1.83 billion euros. The decrease was mainly due to volume-related lower revenues from the development business and from Recurring Sales.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Vonovia confirmed the forecast for its revenue, EBITDA and Group FFO.

Vonovia's total segment revenues are likely to be between 6.4 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros, and the company is expecting its EBITDA Total to range between 2.6 billion euros and 2.85 billion euros. The Group FFO is likely to be between around 1.75 billion euros and 1.95 billion euros.

Vonovia is also confident that it will reach all the targets for its Sustainability Performance Index (SPI) in 2023.

Further, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen have agreed with funds managed by CBRE Investment Management to sell real estate portfolios for around 560 million euros. The buyer is acquiring a total of five portfolio properties with 1,350 residential units in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich. This includes two assets with 380 apartments belonging to Deutsche Wohnen.

Vonovia further appointed Ruth Werhahn as Chief Executive for the newly created Human Resources division on October 1.

Helene von Roeder, Chief Transformation Officer of Vonovia, will be leaving the Management Board at her own request and by best mutual agreement effective July 1 to pursue new professional challenges.

