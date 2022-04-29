|
29.04.2022 15:21:32
Vonovia Shareholders Approve All Proposed Resolutions
(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE said that its shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions submitted by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board with the required majority.
At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders also discharged both bodies for the 2021 financial year with a large majority.
The dividend proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board was accepted at the AGM by a large majority.
Vonovia will be paying out a 1.66 euros dividend for the 2021 financial year, a dividend that is effectively 0.08 euros higher than last year due to the larger number of shares resulting from the capital increase. As before, shareholders can opt for receiving a scrip dividend instead of a classic cash dividend.
Following the proposal of the Supervisory Board, Vonovia shareholders elected J?rgen Fenk and Matthias H?nlein as new members.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.