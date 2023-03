Vontier Corp. Backs Annual Earnings View In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vontier Corporation (VNT), a technology solutions provider, on Thursday affirmed its full-year earnings outlook in line with analysts' estimates.

For full year, the company still expects adjusted income per share of $2.73 to $2.83. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.8 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the 12-month period, VNT continues to project total revenue down low-to-mid-single digits.

The company aims to register double-digit adjusted income per share growth CAGR during the period from 2014 to 2026.