Vontobel Asset Management Wins Global Equity Strategy of the Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- "On behalf of my fellow portfolio managers and analysts, it is an honor to accept this award in recognition of our time-tested and disciplined investment process," said Matthew Benkendorf, Chief Investment Officer, Quality Growth Boutique. "With every decision we make, we put ourselves in the shoes of our clients, fully realizing the true measure of success is to get our clients to their investment destination, safely."

With a heavily researched, independent and rigorous judging process, the Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards recognize and reward the institutional asset management industry for performance and excellence across various strategies, enabling asset managers to benchmark themselves against their competition.

In addition to winning in the Active Global Equity category, Vontobel's Quality Growth and Twenty Four Asset Management boutiques were shortlisted in four other categories: Active International Equity Strategy of the year, Active US Equity Strategy of the year, Active US Large Cap Strategy of the year, and Active Global Fixed Income strategy of the year.

About Institutional Asset Management Awards

The Institutional Asset Management Awards, in association with Pension Bridge, is an awards program that seeks to recognize and reward the institutional asset management industry for performance and excellence across various strategies, enabling asset managers to benchmark and prove themselves against their competition. There were over 200 applicants across all categories and there was no fee to participate. Using a quantitative and qualitative judging methodology, heavily researched with their advisory board and the market to ensure the metrics and weightings are reflective of investment decisions being made by CIOs. The fund categories are open to any funds that have institutional investors, including, but not limited to, SMAs. The judging was in 2-stages. The first stage used purely the quantitative elements, including active performance returns, assets under management growth, and number of institutional mandates won, to derive leader boards from the entries. These leader boards inform and populate the shortlists for each category, who go through to the second stage of judging where a panel of independent and impartial judges from Institutional Investors and Consultants ensure firstly that the data is correct and use their knowledge and the qualitative elements, including customer servicing, style/strategy drift and ESG/Innovation, of the entry process to decide on the winners by category. The awards are split into 4 category groups, with 2 sets of fund performance categories, consultant categories and investor categories. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the firm's future performance.

Vontobel Asset Management

Vontobel Asset Management is an active asset manager with global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on specialized investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust risk management. We deliver leading-edge solutions for both institutional and private clients. Our commitment to active management empowers us to invest on the basis of our convictions. We deliver value through our diverse and highly specialized teams. Employing over 400 professionals worldwide – including 170 investment specialists – we operate across 13 locations including Switzerland, Europe and the US and create strategies and solutions covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. The goal of achieving excellent and repeatable performance has been fundamental to our approach since 1988. A strong and stable shareholder structure guarantees our entrepreneurial independence and protects the long-term mindset that guides our decision-making.

Quality Growth Boutique

The Vontobel Quality Growth Boutique invests in high-quality companies across the globe using fundamental, bottom-up research to identify well-managed businesses with consistent financial performance and favorable long-term economic prospects. The team views ESG as important to the maximization of long-term value, providing better visibility into the governance and operations of the companies in which they invest. One of their core aims is to invest into companies where ESG risks are understood and mitigated.

