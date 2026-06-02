Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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02.06.2026 19:00:00
VOOG: Is This Vanguard ETF a Better Way to Buy the Nasdaq-100?
If you want to buy America's most prominent tech stocks, one of the easiest ways to do that is to buy the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). This fund tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, so it gives you exposure to all the major tech names driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. And this tech ETF is so well-regarded and popular that it's known by its nickname: "The Qs."In the past 10 years, the ETF has delivered average annual returns of 21.1%. This fund has outperformed the S&P 500 index 88% of the time during the past 10 years. Why would anyone buy anything else?Some investors might not want to buy the Qs but still want exposure to major tech stocks. Some investors might not have access to the Qs through their retirement plan or brokerage account platform. If you want an alternative to buying the Invesco QQQ Trust, Vanguard offers a low-cost index fund called the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG), which could be a good choice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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